Record feast tipped at Ipswich motorsport mecca

American drag racer Larry Dixon has returned to chase more record success at Willowbank Raceway this weekend.

THE long wait for Australia's velocity junkies is over.

Finally, the weekend that satifies their craving for speed is here . . . the four-day festival of horse-power that is the Gulf Western Oil 50th Winternationals, backed by the City of Ipswich.

Qualifying blasts off at Willowbank Raceway from 8am on Thursday.

With cool, dry conditions forecast, the aficionados of the straight-line sport of drag racing could be in for an avalanche of performance treats.

As the air temperature drops, there are fewer water molecules in the atmosphere, a factor that means it will be cold, but more importantly, allows engines to make more power.

At the top of fans' wishlist is a new set of records for the ground-pounding, nitromethane-burning Top Fuel dragsters.

Willowbank has been the quickest quarter-mile outside of North America for many years. However, the man who set that record for Willowbank - American driver Larry Dixon - has returned to drive for team owner Santo Rapisarda.

Dixon, who holds the record for the quickest quarter-mile (402m) outside of North America at 4.503sec. He is partnered in the three-car Rapisarda team with Wayne Newby, the second quickest driver in Australia at 4.534sec, and Damien Harris, who has recorded the fastest speed outside of North America at 336.99mph (542.33km/h).

Breaking the world quarter-mile record of 4.420sec is possible. However, fans will be happy with any figure that puts our quickest time below 4.5 seconds.

Harris's speed mark is also well within reach of the world record of 338.85mph (545.33km/h).

The Pro Alcohol field contains the five quickest for this category in Australia, including the car of John Cannuli. He holds the world record for methanol-powered Funny Cars at 5.358sec.

Devotees will be closely watching for a new "bump spot" record for this field, currently held at 5.655sec from last year's Winternationals.

In Pro Slammer, the quickest four cars in this eliminator are at the Winternationals, led by John Zappia with a 5.635. However, it has been many years since the multi-championship-winning West Australian has had his opponents producing times as close to his performances as they have in past months.

Ben Bray has run 5.700sec, Gary Phillips 5.722sec and Scott Maclean 5.734sec. The quickest Pro Slammer field, set at the Winternationals in 2014 at 5.967, is certainly under threat from this quality entry list.

Pro Stock Car's three quickest sedans, driven by Lee Bektash, Aaron Tremayne and Tyronne Tremayne, are in Ipswich to fight out for the top qualifying spot. The "bump spot" target for the eight-car field is 7.016sec from the 2013 Winternationals.

Top Bike's Chris Matheson holds that category's quickest mark at 6.043sec and Pro Stock Bike's Brad Lemberg recently reset the best time for his eliminator to 7.056sec. Either rider is well capable of pushing their category's performance into a new time zone, with a sub six-second time the aim for Matheson and a sub seven-second clocking the target for Lemberg.

The most records set at an Australian drag racing event is 75 from the 1997 Winternationals, a figure competitors came close to at the Winternationals in 2010 with 73 national and track records.

The Winternationals continue until Sunday.