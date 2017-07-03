Record crowd celebrates farmers at food festival

PERFECT DAY: Andrea Webb-Jolly, Tim Bell, and Louise Capling at the Eat Local Week signature event, the Winter Harvest Festival

A RECORD 12,000 people flocked to the Winter Harvest Festival on Saturday to celebrate the Scenic Rim's world-class produce and the benefits of eating and drinking local.

The Eat Local Week signature event was a feast of the Scenic Rim's produce and people and attracted visitors from Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Ipswich, Toowoomba and surrounding regions.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk arrived with her father Henry, a former Queensland minister for primary industries, and spent two hours chatting to locals and officiating the hotly contested Tractor Pulling Competition.

Glen Barratt of Wild Canary talks through some local produce. Contributed

"The Winter Harvest Festival plates up a delicious array of food for visitors, highlighting the quality and range of produce available on Brisbane's doorstep," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I had the opportunity to visit the region following Tropical Cyclone Debbie and met with producers and toured the affected areas. It is particularly heartening to see such a bumper crop of visitors this year - three months after Tropical Cyclone Debbie hit.

"Touring the stalls and attractions, visitors will not only discover the vast array of fresh, local products available right on our doorstep but they will also see up-close how the region is back in business."

Tony, Annabelle and Alison Gibb celebrate the Scenic Rim's world-class produce. Contributed

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen declared the entire Eat Local Week, which runs from June 30 to July 8, a huge success.

"What a week. Scenic Rim Eat Local Week has emerged as the region's foremost event for showcasing our key industries, agriculture and tourism," he said.

Troy and Vicki Muller from Peak Veggie Patch put their produce on display at the weekend event. Contributed

"We were thrilled the Premier could take the time to visit and check in with the farmers, who two months ago, were facing devastating destruction due to the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

"It was testament to the hard work and resilience of producers to repair, rebuild and keep going.

"We thank everyone who took the time to come out and visit us during Scenic Rim Eat Local Week; to try the food, meet the farmers and support the producers who grow amazing products on the doorstep to Brisbane and the Gold Coast."

Record crowds attended this year's Winter Harvest Festival in the Scenic Rim. Contributed

Ms Palaszczuk said the Queensland Government was proud to deliver $25,000 to support the 2017 Scenic Rim Eat Local Week.

"With more than 30,000 people expected to attend the Eat Local Week events and buy local we are proud to support this initiative. Council estimates the annual event will inject an impressive $1.7 million boost to the Scenic Rim region's local economy," she said.