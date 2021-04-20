Record-breaking Jude going ‘all out’ at next major event

Incredible Ipswich athlete Jude Thomas on his way to victory at the Australian Junior Track and Field Championships. Thomas won the under-20 1500m and 5km national titles. Picture: Michael Thomas

Incredible Ipswich athlete Jude Thomas on his way to victory at the Australian Junior Track and Field Championships. Thomas won the under-20 1500m and 5km national titles. Picture: Michael Thomas

WELL-travelled Ipswich and District Athletic Club official and coach Vic Pascoe perfectly summed up the incredible double triumph of Jude Thomas.

"He did it with ease, a pleasure to watch,'' Pascoe said after seeing the Ipswich running sensation add two Australian under-20 titles to his bulging collection of achievements.

Reflecting on becoming national 1500m and 5km champion in his age group, record-breaking Thomas agreed he paced himself in what were two comfortable victories.

"I just sort of had a plan to get the win. I wasn't really pushing for a time or anything,'' Thomas said.

"I just got it done.''

His latest success at the Australian Junior Track and Field championships in Sydney was the first time Thomas had won the national under-20 double.

He effortlessly led all the way on day two to claim the 1500m final in three minutes, 47.44 seconds.

Two days later, he broke the championship record in winning the 5km event in 13 minutes, 57.86 seconds.

Ironically, the previous 5km record was set the year Thomas was born in 2002.

Both his times met the World Junior Championships qualifying standard. However, it's a wait and see for Thomas if the junior championships can proceed in Kenya later in the year.

"That's still a 50-50 at best,'' Thomas said. "It's not good odds for something that's like this big.''

INCREDIBLE PROGRESS: Why Jude rated so highly

Ipswich athlete Jude Thomas on his way to victory at the Australian Junior Track and Field Championships. Thomas won the under-20 1500m and 5km national titles. Picture: Michael Thomas

The high achieving athlete said he didn't feel any pressure in his latest under-20 events.

"I'm usually against the old guys,'' he said, happy in Sydney to secure the two World Junior qualifying times.

"I just know my ability and the abilities running around me.

"I didn't expend too much in those two races. I just got the win.

"In the 5k, I put a little bit more effort in. It was nice to get the record.

"The bare minimum in terms of times were to at least run the qualifiers on the day.

"I really didn't put too much into that 1500m.''

However, the former St Edmund's College student won't be holding back in his next challenge in Melbourne on April 28.

That's when the Karalee runner tackles older athletes again in the Australian 3km event.

"I will be going all out there,'' he said.

"I'll be leaving it all on the track in that 3k.''

That will be one of the last track races for the season before the 2019 City of Ipswich Junior Sportsperson of the year switches his focus to cross country.

He reduced his training load for three days after his national under-20 title success.

But this week Thomas has ramped his weekly training up to 150km before slowing down against next week.

The unstoppable athlete plans to increase his training to 160km a week for his cross country preparation.

Ipswich and District Athletic Club heptathlon champion Charlize Goody won a silver and two bronze at the latest Australian Junior Track and Field Championships. Picture: Vic Pascoe

Other Ipswich and District Athletic Club competitors shared in the medal and personal best successes in Sydney.

The club was well represented again with athletes winning three gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

HONOUR BOARD

How Ipswich and District Athletic Club competitors fared at the Australian Track and Field Championships in Sydney from April 12-19.

Jude Thomas: U20 1500m 1st 3.47.44 (World Junior qualifying time); 5000m 1st 13.57.86 (WJQ and meet record).

Charlize Goody: U16 Shot Put 7th 13.52m; Hammer 2nd 47.65m PB; 90m Hurdles 14th 14.24; Discus 3rd 40.93m PB; Javelin 3rd 44.66m.

Toby Stolberg: U16 High Jump 2nd 1.71m; U18yrs Javelin 4th 44.01m.

Ipswich and District Athletic Club coach Theresa "Marty'' Stolberg with daughter Toby who won a silver medal in high jump. Picture: Vic Pascoe

Isabella Willshire: U14 400m 8th 61.75 (heat 60.96 1st PB); 200m =24th 28.28.

Mackenzie Crowley: U14 Shot Put 13th 10.37m; Javelin 6th 32.15m; Hammer Throw 8th 33.19m PB.

Holly-Maree Matthew: U14 1500m 18th 5.04.03; 800m 20th 2.33.70.

Abbie Severinsen: U15 90m Hurdles 18th 15.25; 200m Hurdles 16th 33.56.

Kali Taylor: U15 High Jump 4th 1.64m PB.

Hayley Condon: U15 Discus 7th 31.89m PB; Hammer Throw 8th 34.22m.

Riley Novinetz: U15 800m 23rd 2.26.76.

Ipswich photographer Michael Thomas captures some fine moments at the Australian Junior Track and Field Championships in Sydney. Watching his son Jude win two national titles and qualify for the World Junior championships provided added excitement. Picture: Vic Pascoe

Lily Vine: U16 100m 17th 13.41; Long Jump 12th 4.88m.

Aldora Tuilaepa: U17 Hammer Throw 7th 42.89m PB.

Sophie Wilkins: U17 100m Hurdles =14th 16.02; 400m Hurdles 13th 73.37.

Jessica Rowe: U17 Discus 7th 38.82m; U18 Hammer Throw 1st 53.57m; Shot Put 4th 14.37m.

Erin Wright: U18 100m Hurdles 6th 14.87 (heat 14.77 4th).

Laylani Va'ai: U20 Shot Put 7th 12.05m PB; Discus 4th 46.41m PB; Heptathlon 6th 3832pts.

English athlete Jade Lally won a bronze medal representing the Ipswich and District Athletic Club at the Australian Track and Field Championships. Picture: Vic Pascoe

Jade Lally: Open Discus 3rd 60.36m.

Joel Jakimowicz: U14 90m Hurdles 4th 13.67 PB; U15 200m Hurdles 11th 32.03.

Pharrell Eliu: U17 Long Jump 12th 5.93m; Triple Jump 10th 12.44m.