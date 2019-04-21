Record-breaking dads possess multiple qualities

WINNING REWARDS: Mentally and physically strong lifters Adrian Lamond and Steven Graham at the Ipswich Weightlifting Club.

LIFTING weights takes a lot more than just physical strength.

For Steven Graham and Adrian Ramond, who both brought home gold medals and new national records from the AWF 2019 Australian Masters Championships in Darwin, the rewards go beyond a place on the podium.

Graham, 45, is the sole parent of five children after their mum passed away five years ago.

Lamond, 39, has been at both ends of the spectrum.

After overcoming a drug addiction, he turned to food and ballooned to 135kg at his heaviest but following the birth of his third child, he found salvation in a new found passion for fitness.

Both want to set examples for their kids that if they can set their mind to it, nothing is off limits.

Graham was a sprinter before CrossFit led him to weightlifting two years ago.

"As a sprinter I was competing against seven or eight people," he said. "Now I've got the mindset I'm only competing against myself. I can't control anyone else.

"I really try to stress the fact I'm doing something good for not only myself but to show my kids as well."

Competing in the 45-49 years 73kg weight class, he set three new national records for the snatch, clean and jerk and the combined total, which was 191kg.

Lamond, in the 40-45 years 102kg group, set new Australian records for clean and jerk and his combined lifts, as well as taking home the trophy for the best lifter in his category.

"It's such an individual sport," he said.

"It does teach you patience and acceptance and tolerance.

"The bad days are the ones that test your character and who you are as a person and athlete. If I can achieve something on the platform, it means I can achieve something in life.

"As soon as you walk out of the door (from training) you feel 10 times better than you did when you walked in."

Both members of the Ipswich Weightlifting Club will compete at the combined Oceania, Commonwealth and Pacific Rim Masters Weightlifting Championships on the Gold Coast in June with the goal of getting a place on the podium.

IWC owner Jax Solofa established the club in July last year and has more than 40 members on the books.

He has become used to members returning from state and national titles with accolades, with the youngest champion in the fold just 14.

"It's not just about physical capacity," he said.

"Your mental capacity has to be just as strong.

"You need to be mentally prepared as much as physically strong."

The club moved into larger premises just a stone's throw away at the start of the year to keep up with their growth.

"There's a good bunch that come home with gold medals from state championships and nationals as well," he said.