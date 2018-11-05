Record-breaking Annie targets World Uni Games

ATHLETICS: Dedicated Ipswich long jumper Annie McGuire is already looking to next year's World University Games after completing a terrific early season double.

McGuire, 17, set a Queensland Secondary Schools meet record in leaping a personal best 6.14m at the recent state championships in Brisbane.

Representing Met West, the West Moreton Anglican College student produced the superb effort on her third jump after a first-up foul.

"It felt amazing. Everything came together and it all worked out,'' she said.

"I was definitely feeling really good and I was really expecting a PB.''

It was McGuire's first major competition of the new season.

The big jump also came after the disappointment of missing selection in the Australian team for the recent Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

The year 12 student has bounced back in fine style, continuing her six-year association with coach Bailey Pashley at the Lockyer District Athletic Club.

"I've definitely gotten over that bit of a hiccup and back on track again,'' the 2018 Oceania Melanesian Games gold medallist (pictured) said.

She said her schools competition success was a good way to launch into a new season.

"I had a really long, nice break,'' she said. "I was still training but it was definitely light work.

"I've had a bit of a break after the big comp last weekend too.''

McGuire wants to study sports psychology at Griffith University or UQ next year. That would give her an opportunity to challenge for the World Uni Games in Italy in July.

"I'm very keen,'' she said.

"It's definitely given me an insight on what I can achieve next year.''

She needs to jump 6.15m to qualify for the under-20 competition, well within her reach having just added six centrimetres to her previous personal best of 6.08m.

"My training will definitely increase next year and I just have to work out training with uni and that. It should be alright,'' she said.

Before that, McGuire will complete her latest exams and assignments at WestMAC and contest her last major school championships - the national titles in Cairns in December.