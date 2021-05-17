Record attendance as crowds delight in show’s return

(from left) Danny Ungermann from Ungermann Brothers, Dr Bob McGregor and Katharina von Heusinger from Rotary Ipswich City, and Ipswich Show president Darren Zanow enjoy the new Ipswich Show Sundae.

A RECORD attendance has been set for the Ipswich Show upon its return to the city in 2021.

Ipswich Show Society president Darren Zanow spoke with the Queensland Times following the conclusion of the three-day event, labelling it a massive success.

While exact numbers were unconfirmed he revealed more than 40,000 people walked through the gates of Ipswich Showgrounds from Wednesday to Sunday.

Mr Zanow said this made for the largest ever attendance on record since it first started in 1873.

“It’s amazing, the turnout of the Ipswich people to support our show this year was absolutely brilliant,” he said.

Members of the public out and about enjoying day two of the Ipswich Show 2021.

New additions to the program, along with heightened anticipation following last year’s cancellation amid COVID-19, likely contributed to the large crowds across the weekend.

“People have really embraced the show this year, they got behind it and really enjoyed it too,” Mr Zanow said.

“It was absolutely depressing when we had to cancel in 2020 but now, we’re so happy and satisfied with how it went that we really feel that we’re moving forward with the future of our show.

“We made so many big changes to our show, the format, the layout, the entertainment and it was so well received by everyone.”

Some of the new offerings included Fashions of the Field for Animals, as well as the debut of the iconic strawberry sundae made famous by The Ekka.

Ipswich Show Society president Darren Zanow with late former president Rusty Thomas.

This year also marked the return of the Prime Beef and Cattleman’s Dinner to the show following a 28-year hiatus.

“I really do think that it’s a great foundation to move forward,” Mr Zanow said.

“People are, of course, also wanting to see their new event centre located on the showgrounds which was opened by senator Paul Scarr on Friday.”

Mr Zanow paid credit to the 400 volunteers who helped pull off the event.

“Those volunteers work very hard for weeks leading up to the show and, of course, during the show so we must thank them,” he said.

“I congratulate each and every person for coming and supporting our show.”

