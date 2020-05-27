Reconciliation Week not forgotten during Covid-19 crisis

Elder Uncle Willy Broome and the Taribelang Cultural Aboriginal Corporation's Byron Broome at the artefacts exhibition which is now available online as a virtual tour.

NATIONAL Reconciliation Week starts today and Aboriginal community-driven organisation, the Indigenous Wellbeing Centre, has ensured it stays firmly on the radar in Bundaberg.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IWC CEO Ara Harathunian said they were unable to invite the usual crowds to the Health & Wellbeing Complex so had taken Reconciliation Week online.

"Reconciliation in Action is embedded in IWC operations all year round, and on our website you will find a range of resources which share First Nations culture with everyone in our communities," Mr Harathunian said.

"The content is strongly visual, with videos to watch and posters to download.

"We have a virtual tour of the pictorial screens and the artworks, which is an Australian first, and also of the permanent display of Indigenous artefacts, which is the largest in the region."

Mr Harathunian said the IWC website now featured a page titled "Honouring the Stories", which contained interviews with Traditional Owners and Elders about their personal journeys and thoughts.

"Reconciliation in Action means sharing wisdom and knowledge between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples, and the voice of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in our communities is now being heard," he said.

To mark the week, a selection of new resources will be available today and will continue to be available after Reconciliation Week ends.

New resources include the 80m-long pictorial screens that wrap the building and the artworks used to create them, healing circle work, cultural responsiveness training, Aboriginal art, the Taribelang language of the Bundaberg region and sand stories

To view the content visit www.iwc.org.au.