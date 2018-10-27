Menu
Toyah Cordingley, 24, was remembered at Reclaim The Night.
Crime

Reclaim the Night pays tribute to Toyah

by Danaella Wivell
27th Oct 2018 9:33 AM
HUNDREDS have gathered o remember the life of Toyah Cordingley and other victims of gendered violence at Reclaim the Night.

Caravonica mother of two Filiz Mortimer said Friday night's event was particularly poignant just days after Toyah Cordingley's murder.

Rose McRory and Alisha Lyngcoln bought their daughters Luna McRory, 5, Stella Lyngcoln, 4, and Lila Bordugenko, 7, along to to the rally. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
"I've got two teenage boys and I think it's really important to celebrate that women should be safe and able to walk wherever they want to and be able to walk on a beach at 2pm and not be fearful for their lives," she said.

"I think the tragedy that's happened with Toyah has really moved people and brought the idea of safety to the forefront of people's minds.

"But we know that many women have lost their lives or been harmed this year. I think it's great that lots and lots of people attended, but it's something we need to remember every day of the year."

Cairns woman Toyah Cordingley, 24, has been remembered at Reclaim The Night.
Ms Mortimer said she hoped the message from the Reclaim the Night walk lived on beyond the event itself.

"I think it's really important that the message isn't just for women to keep themselves safe, it's that women should be safe whenever and wherever," she said.

The march included a minute of silence for Ms Cordingley and other victims of gendered violence.

