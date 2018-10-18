'Reckless' offender thanks magistrate who granted her parole

"AWESOME, your honour", said Anji Parker, her face suddenly beaming with a broad smile as she appeared from jail on the courtroom video screen.

Parker, 39, had been told by an Ipswich magistrate she would be immediately released on parole.

Anji Miri Parker, 39, from Redbank Plains, appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court by video link to plead guilty to nine offences including: unlawfully entering a dwelling on September 30; wilful damage at Redbank Plains; driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle; driving a car with false registration plates; driving when unlicensed - repeat offender; and being a driver who failed to ensure a child was properly restrained at Loganlea on April 27.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Parker was found driving an unregistered car that had false plates on April 27 when police intercepted an orange Honda Coupe at 11.45am.

He said its registration plates belonged to a Mitsubishi dual-cab ute and expired in January, 2015.

Sgt Dick said Parker had failed to attend a court matter at Caboolture and was later found by police hiding under a pile of bedding at a house.

He said the mother of four used a brick on a glass door to enter a house in another incident.

Defence lawyer John Shanahan said Parker was placed on a probation order 19 months ago for offences including the serious assault of a police officer and obstruction offences.

Mr Shanahan said her offending had been "reckless and immature".

For the five traffic offences, Parker was convicted and fined $600 - sent to SPER to work out a repayment plan. For driving unlicensed she was disqualified for six months.

Parker was sentenced to a total of six months jail.

Taking into account the 16 days held in custody, Magistrate Andy Cridland granted immediate parole release - causing her to make the happy "awesome" comment and to say "thank you".