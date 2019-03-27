'Reckless': Mum goes clubbing, leaves child home alone

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, pleaded guilty on Monday in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one charge of leaving a child under 12 unattended.

A GLADSTONE mother who left her child at home alone while she went out partying for hours has been released on a good behaviour bond.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, pleaded guilty on Monday in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one charge of leaving a child under 12 unattended.

The court was told officers attended the South Gladstone address about 4am after the boy asked his neighbour to call the police because he could not find his mother.

Some time after 4am the mother returned to the home but due to her "high level of intoxication" police could not interview her.

The woman told police she had only been gone for a few minutes and later said it had been an hour.

Police obtained Gladstone Taxis job information that indicated the woman caught a taxi to a licensed premises about 11.20pm the night before.

CCTV footage captured the woman partying at the premises after 3am and she was dropped back some time after 4am.

Detectives attended the address on November 17 and questioned the woman, who made admissions to leaving the boy unattended.

The woman told detectives it was a "stupid thing to do".

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said although the 46-year-old mother had no criminal history, it was a "very reckless act".

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court prior to the offending his client had been sober for seven years.

He said the mother had received upsetting news and made a decision to drink.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said he accepted the woman had received bad news but the nature of the woman's offending "needed to be condemned".

"The community's disapproval needs to be reflected in the sentence," Mr Kinsella said. He imposed a 12-month good behaviour bond and did not record a conviction