Recipe for disaster on Ipwich roads this morning

IT'S A recipe for disaster on the roads today.

Thick low-lying fog and low visibility have drivers extra cautious but to top it of -it's Friday the 13th.

According to insurer Youi, most car accidents happen on Fridays.

Youi has shared new research in time for the traditionally 'unlucky' Friday the 13th, revelling when drivers are most likely to have a prang.

The Youi insurance claims accident frequency study found most collisions happened on Fridays and were most likely to happen between the peak periods of 8am to 9am and 3pm to 6pm.

"Friday is the most likely day of the week for crashes because there are generally increased levels of traffic on the roads particularly in the afternoon periods with the school commute and many motorists often opting to get away early for the weekend," Youi CEO Frank Costigan said

"Driver inattention is a major factor in road crashes and may also be a further contributing factor in the increased number of Friday crashes as many people at the end of their working week may be thinking about their weekend plans and not their driving."

Mr Costigan said claims research showed damage to cars on a Friday night, Saturday or Sunday being nine% greater when compared to crashes on other days.

"Of even more concern is that when a crash occurred during the night time hours of 8pm to 7am, disturbingly the damage was 37% higher than during day light hours, the same for all days of the week which showed night time driving can be challenging for many motorists," he said.

"Friday nights and the weekends are busy social times when we often get out and about with friends and family."

"Unfortunately, there's increased road safety dangers associated with this socially active period as our research showed 41% of crashes on a Friday night and across weekends contained a passenger, a 53% increase on other days of the week.

"With this Friday considered by many as a traditionally 'unlucky' day, Youi is urging all motorists to exercise even greater care as Friday is already a statistically dangerous day for road accidents."