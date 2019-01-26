Reception for returning Vietnam diggers inspires service

George Rant and Rick Gross from the Redbank RSL Sub-branch with the new Redbank memorial which replaces the old one that the council destroyed. Photo: Sarah Harvey / The Queensland Times

FOR years after the Vietnam War, many of George Rant's mates were victimised by the public for fighting in the controversial conflict.

George didn't feel the pain.

He didn't go to Vietnam, but still held a deep yearning to help those who did.

For his service to veterans and their families since that world-changing war, George Rant has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal.

The president of the Redbank RSL sub-branch has been a member since 1986.

He refused to engage in any fanfare about the OAM, preferring instead to keep quietly going about his business.

"I'm humbled,” he said.

"I'm proud and very surprised... I've been doing this for 30 years. I didn't go to 'Nam.

"I missed out on that so this is my way of doing something for the diggers.”

George contracted pneumonia in Papua New Guinea and "just didn't make it” to Vietnam; a fortunate twist after his sibling's threat.

"My brother went over there and he said I don't want you to come here,” he said.

"He said if I see you over here I'll shoot you myself.”

Watching the hardship of Vietnam veterans prompted the young soldier to do what he could to rally around them.

"They got a terrible bloody reception when they come back,” he said.

"I just thought well bugger it, I didn't go over and I was very disappointed in that.

"One poor man had a lot of problems and I just got stuck into it.”

He'd remain stuck in for about 30 years, as a member of the RSL since 1986 and vice-president of the Redbank sub-branch since 2012.

The Riverview resident intends to keep going, knowing his work makes a difference.

"To see the smile on their face after you've achieved something is fantastic,” he said.

George visits people in hospital and conducts home visits to offer a friendly face.

"To see, considering the terrible return that they got from the public, to see someone is interested in them and doing something, that's what keeps you going,” he said.

"They become friends.”