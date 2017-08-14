REVEALED: Everything that just happened on Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 5 of Game of Thrones.

** Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode **

AFTER weeks of being out-smarted by Cersei Lannister, it appears Daenerys Targaryen finally has the upper hand in the battle for the Iron Throne.

After unleashing the fury of one of her dragons on the Lannister forces last week in the loot train attack, the Mother of Dragons asked the survivors of the battle to bend the knee to her.

After Randyll Tarly and his son Dickon were burned alive as an example, the rest of the men did.

Returning home to Dragonstone victorious, Daenerys was given her first clue that she and Jon Snow may be related when her dragon allowed Jon to touch it (normally something reserved for Targaryens).

She also agreed to a daring plan suggested by Tyrion, which saw Jon Snow, a healed Jorah Mormont, Davos and Gendry head north on a mission to bring back a White Walker to prove their existence to Cersei and the rest of Westeros.

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Conleth Hill as Varys in a scene from Game of Thrones. Helen Sloan

After stopping by Eastwatch, the eastern-most post along The Wall, they also picked up Tormund, The Hound and his Brotherhood companions. But as footage from next week's episode shows, not even these seasoned fighters are prepared to face the an army of the dead.

While there were no major battles in today's episode, there was a frosty reunion between brothers Tyrion and Jaime (who lives to fight another day thanks to Bronn).

After Davos smuggled him into King's Landing, and Bronn helped to arrange the secret meeting, Tyrion delivered Daenerys' message about a potential armistice. The news went down better than expected with Cersei, who revealed to Jaime she is pregnant with their child.

Here are the key moments from today's episode, Eastwatch:

Bronn you bloody legend.

Jerome Flynn as Bronn in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.

Jaime Lannister has become one of the good guys in Game of Thrones. He was pretty much the reason this whole thing started. Pushing Bran out of that tower window set in motion everything that's happened since.

His fate was left a secret at the end of last week's episode, when we saw him sinking to the bottom of the lake moments after Bronn saved him from one of Drogon's blasts.

Thankfully we didn't have to wait too long to learn his fate.

Showrunners mercifully revealed his fate in the opening scene: he survived, thanks to Bronn, but he went straight to King's Landing.

He met with Cersei, who obviously does not take defeat well, but it also made their future paths very clear.

Jaime told Cersei of Olenna Tyrell's confession, that it was she, not Tyrion, who killed Joffrey.

That revelation drove a wedge between the pair.

It was Jaime's idea to kill Olenna with poison. Cersei preferred to bring her back to King's Landing and make her suffer.

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones. Helen Sloan

Daenerys took another major step up.

She played Cersei against herself. Cersei's descriptions of the Mother of Dragons' plans perfectly suited the Lannisters' actions through the series.

Daenerys stood in front of the surrendered army and offered them a choice: bend the knee, or die.

Randyll Tarly presented another form of resistance. He chose to stand against Daenerys despite his "flexible allegiance" as she was a foreigner.

Dickon Tarly, Randyll's heir and future of House Tarly, chose to make the same stand against his father's wishes.

Tyrion pleaded with her to simply put them in chains, but Daenerys stood firm: she gave them a choice.

The Tarlys were not beheaded as is the apparent custom in Westeros. Their fate was sealed with one word: DRACARYS.

Jon Snow touched Drogon.

What could normally be a minute detail has seemingly further confirmed Jon's lineage.

While Daenerys tried to observe (but couldn't see because Drogon is a big boy), Jon approached and petted the dragon. It doesn't sound like much, but they don't exactly like being touched.

It's a further hint Jon Snow is actually a Targaryen.

As Jon admired the beast, Daenerys attempted to press the King of the North on Davos's comments at their introduction.

Davos told Daenerys that Jon took a blade to the heart for his people, and she wanted to know if it was true.

Before he could answer, another favourite returned: Jorah Mormont. He returned to Daenerys' service, where he revealed his greyscale had healed.

In a scene from the trailer, Bran warged into ravens, where he observed the white walkers' march towards Eastwatch.

He sent out ravens, calling for help, and the rest of the episode was littered with the decision of whether or not to act.

The first was at the Citadel, where those in charge appeared to prefer holding onto information rather than distributing or acting.

They didn't believe the North's request for help to fight the White Walkers, despite Sam's insistence of their existence.

As he left, they proved their knowledge of the Tarly House's demise at the hands (or fire breath) of Drogon, but hadn't found time to tell Sam.

Cat and mouse

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones. HELEN SLOAN / HBO

What's Littlefinger up to?

Petyr Baelish is the least trustworthy person in Westeroes, and the entire basis of his questionable relationship with Sansa Stark is to seek power.

So should it be of any surprise we see Littlefinger and Arya playing a game of cat and mouse throughout Winterfell?

Arya had just watched as two northern Lords ran down Jon Snow's claim to being King of the North. While Sansa said he was king, Arya was frustrated the eldest Stark daughter didn't stand up for their bastard brother.

She stalked Littlefinger like the cats and pigeon she trained with under Jaqen, one of the Faceless Men, eventually tracking him to a room.

There, hidden in a mattress, was a scroll which implicated Sansa in a plot to steal Snow's throne.

Things may not be as they seem. As she left the room, who else but Littlefinger was watching from the shadows.

Bring a white walker to King's Landing?

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from Game of Thrones. Macall B. Polay

It's a crazy idea, but Tyrion might have a point. Cersei won't believe the threat, or help at all, if she doesn't believe it's real.

Jon received one of the scrolls at Dragonstone, where he learned Arya and Bran were still alive.

The plan needs a few things to work: Davos to smuggle Tyrion into King's Landing to talk to Jaime, which he does, and Jon and Jorah must venture north of the Wall to capture one white walker.

Daenerys tried to prevent Jon from leaving ("I haven't given you permission"), but eventually came around to his thinking.

OM-Gendry

Joe Dempsie as Gendry in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones. Foxtel

And here we were thinking he'd been out on the water, rowing to his noble-born content.

It's been a few years since we've seen Gendry, the blacksmith we met in the first season working in King's Landing.

One of former king's Robert Baratheon's secret bastard sons, Gendry, who has a claim to the throne, was hidden to protect his life.

Our favourite smuggler Davos reintroduced a taller, more heavily-built Baratheon bastard in the same place we first met him.

If there was any doubt about his lineage, Gendry's weapon of choice - a Warhammer - is identical to that which was favoured by the former king.

He demonstrated his finesse with the giant weapon on two intellectually challenged guards, then gave up his secret identity the moment he met Jon Snow.

The meeting, and subsequent pledge to fight together, was poetic. Their fathers, Ned Stark and Robert Baratheon, fought together against the Mad King Aerys Targaryen.

It was at Eastwatch our merry fellowship of white walker hunters came together.

The likes of Snow, Davos, Gendry, and Jorah Mormont released Beric Dondarrion, Sandor "The Hound" Clegane and Thoros of Myr from captivity to join their quest to catch a white walker.

The fellowship adds another dimension.

Some way or another, whether it's through their fathers' or own actions, they have all crossed paths or fought on either side of the battlefield.

It will be interesting to see this group unite against the undead army.