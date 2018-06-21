Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RECALL: Recall on Zoggs goggle product
RECALL: Recall on Zoggs goggle product Contributed
Swimming

RECALL: Swimmers beware of the anti-fog

by Caitlan Charles
21st Jun 2018 5:45 PM

IF you've bought a Zoggs Fogbuster recently, you might want to return it.

The anti-fog solution for swimming goggles has been recalled by Zoggs Australia due to the product containing acetaldehyde and possibly propionaldehyde which will cause irritation to the eyes if not washed from the lenses properly.

The product could cause irritation to your eyes.

Consumers should stop using the product with batch number 105R. Consumers with the affected product should return it to the place of purchase for a refund. If you are not aware of the batch number and bought the product during the period of availability, we recommend that you stop using the product immediately.

Avoid product contact with eyes and skin. If contact is made, consumers should wash their eyes with clean/clear water or saline solution. Rinse glasses thoroughly after use with product.

Consumers can contact Zoggs by phoning 02 9453 2000 or go to https://zoggs.com.au/

The product is sold by:

  • Rebel Sport
  • Sportspower
  • Belgravia Leisure
  • Sportsfirst
  • Manly Aquatic Centre
  • Swimwear Galore
prodcut recall swimming zoggs
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Staffer says bosses ‘never visited’ ride operators

    Staffer says bosses ‘never visited’ ride operators

    News A DISTRESSED junior ride operator who was working on the doomed ride the day of the Dreamworld tragedy has revealed how little training she had.

    Ipswich council's extra cover for staff court costs

    premium_icon Ipswich council's extra cover for staff court costs

    News CEO is responsible for approving applications to access the funding

    'Further matters' prompted new show cause notice: Hinchliffe

    premium_icon 'Further matters' prompted new show cause notice: Hinchliffe

    Council News Hinchliffe said the council needed to respond to 'new matters'

    Mum's tears of joy after daughter defies years of struggle

    premium_icon Mum's tears of joy after daughter defies years of struggle

    News Ipswich swimmer defies muscle disease to qualify for Pan Pac trials

    Local Partners