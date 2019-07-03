Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The table and chairs set has been recalled by Big W
The table and chairs set has been recalled by Big W
News

RECALL: Big W kids toy set could cause serious injury

Adam Hourigan
by
3rd Jul 2019 10:41 AM | Updated: 10:47 AM

A POSSIBLE fault in a toy table chairs may have serious consequences for your child's next playtime.

BIG W are recall nationally the Tinkers Drawing Board Table and Chairs - article number 8234960, which was sold between April 1, 2018 and April 10, 2019.

The recall states that in some circumstances the chairs may break if a child leans on it at an angle.

If the break occurs while the child is using the chairs it could cause a serious injury.

Customers are asked to immediately cease using the table and chairs and return it to any Big W store for a full refund.

A Big W spokepserosn alogised to customers for the inconvenience of the recall.

All enquiries concerning the recall can be made by ringing Customer serivce at 1300 244 999.

More Stories

big w editors picks safety toy recall
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    New rideshare app to create fierce competition

    premium_icon New rideshare app to create fierce competition

    Business The Chinese company will launch as part of its greater south-east Queensland entrance.

    • 3rd Jul 2019 11:00 AM
    Woman wounded after 'street fight' on busy Ipswich road

    premium_icon Woman wounded after 'street fight' on busy Ipswich road

    News A woman was rushed to hospital before police locked the area down.

    IN COURT: Full names of 177 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 177 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Ash through as fans slam Seven

    premium_icon Ash through as fans slam Seven

    Tennis Fans slam Channel 7 for covering Nick Kyrgios during Ash Barty match