Big W have recalled these Christmas decorations
Smarter Shopping

RECALL: Big W Christmas decoration catches fire

Adam Hourigan
by
9th Nov 2018 6:39 AM | Updated: 7:28 AM

AS CHRISTMAS approaches, a table decoration that may catch fire has been recalled by national retailer Big W.

The company said they take product safety very seriously and wishes to advise customers of a product recall on The Christmas Wreath Candle Holder in two colours: Pink and Gold Article number 689023 and Green and Silver Article number 689054.

The article number can be found at the back of the box.

This product has been sold in BIG W stores nationally and online from 18 September 2018 to 7 November 2018.

The wreath surrounding the candle holder could catch fire and remain alight longer than permitted by the Consumer Protection Notice No.12 of 2011 - Permanent ban on combustible candle holders and could cause potential burns or fire causing property damage, serious injury or death.

Customers should immediately cease using the product and return it to any BIG W store for a full refund. No proof of purchase is required.

A spokesperson for Big W said they apologised for any inconvenience and were not aware of any incidents having occurred with this product.

Grafton Daily Examiner

