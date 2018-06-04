Menu
Parenting

Recall alert on some batches of Infacol Wind Drops

by Nina Young, Kidspot
4th Jun 2018 2:30 PM

A RETAIL recall has been announced for three batches of  Infacol Wind Drops oral Liquid Bottle.

The recall only affects retailers, not consumers, although some parents have reported that they are in possession of one of the affected batches, there is no risk of harm.

CM832 Expiry: November 2019
CP277 Expiry: April 2020
CP658Expiry: June 2020

The reason for the recall: Nice Pak Products has been made aware by the manufacturer that batch CM832 is Out of Specification for Description (contents) and Assay of polydimethylsiloxane.

The action has also been applied to the two batches manufactured following CM832.

This recall does not affect any other batches of Infacol Wind Drops 30mL.

Please note this is a Trade level only recall, of withdrawal of stock from stores. Based on product quality and not product safety issues. There is no consumer action that needs to be taken. The use of the product is unlikely to cause any patient health risk.

If you have further queries you can contac Nice Pak customer care line on: 1800 506 750

This article appeared on Kidspot and has been republished here with permission.

