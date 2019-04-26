Rebuilding Bombers welcome fresh help

PREMIERS Fassifern have made a slow start to their Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade title defence.

A mass exodus of talent from the club and a spate of injuries has left the side winless throughout the opening round of fixtures as inexperienced replacements find their feet in the top flight.

Coach Daniel Roos said the players transitioning to senior football had been doing a good job in their respective roles but the outfit lacked the attacking flare and potency that saw it lift the trophy.

"We have a completely different side and unfortunately injuries haven't been in our favour,” he said.

"We lost two A graders in the first game. Whenever someone starts playing well they get injured, so injuries have hurt us. But that's no excuse.”

The Bombers have reinforcements on the way in the form of past players powerhouse forward Junior Yambe and classy outside back Boaz Rure. Roos expects the pair to make an immediate impact.

However, he is also resigned to the fact that the club is in a rebuilding phase and will look to develop the skills and game awareness of the promising brigade of local juniors who have made the step up.

Among the players showing potential are names like Lachlan Marshall, Alex Ross and Harry McFarlane.

"These are quality 21-year-olds who will gain experience this season,” Roos said. "We just need to teach them to be competitive for the full 80 minutes.

"They are good players but they are not used to playing structured football.

"We have been improving each week, so hopefully we're not far off a win.”

On Saturday night, Fassifern will search for its first victory against the Redbank Plains Bears at Redbank.

Roos is expecting a tough assignment taking on a sizeable Redbank pack away from home but he has faith his charges can overcome the Bears if they tighten their edge defence and stick to their attacking structures.

"I'm hoping we turn up and compete for 80,” he said. "That's the aim. We are not worried about the outcome. We just need every player to continue to improve.''