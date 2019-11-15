Reborn youth orchestra will let young musical talent shine

Neil Flottmann will lead the Ipswich Youth Orchestra, which will launch next year, as music director and chief conductor. Photo: Cordell Richardson

Neil Flottmann will lead the Ipswich Youth Orchestra, which will launch next year, as music director and chief conductor. Photo: Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH'S best and brightest young musicians will have a chance to hone their craft under the guidance of a renowned conductor eager to get the best out of the region's talent.

The Ipswich Youth Orchestra will launch next year to address a gap that has existed for 15 years.

Under the umbrella of Ipswich City Orchestras Inc, the owners of the Ipswich City Symphony, it will be led by Neil Flottmann.

Up to 70 players up to the age of 23 will be sought to fill its ranks with auditions to be held in February.

After training at the University of Sydney as a pianist and flute player, Mr Flottmann played as a member of the Sydney and Queensland symphony orchestras in the 1980s.

He then secured the prestigious Willem van Otterloo Memorial Conducting Scholarship to study conducting full time in Sydney, London and around Europe.

Upon returning to Australia, Mr Flottmann has conducted most of the major professional orchestras around the country.

He has spent 10 years at West Moreton Anglican College, where is the director of creative arts.

There hasn't been a youth orchestra in Ipswich for about 15 years.

"Other Queensland regional cities have very fine youth orchestras," he said.

"Ipswich is Queensland's oldest city and it has a wonderful musical heritage and culture so I think there's a real need and Ipswich deserves it.

"There are some very, very fine school ensembles but there are very few schools that can put together the resources to put a full symphony orchestra on stage.

"You can pull together students from right across the region to make music to a high standard and they can get an experience that they wouldn't otherwise get.

"It's an opportunity for students to really experience top quality music making. My experience of teaching students is if you give them the opportunity, they'll take it with both hands."

For more information or to get an expression of interest form, call 0413 303 268 or email IYO2020@optusnet.com.au.

Players should have achieved a standard equivalent to AMEB grade 5 or above. The upper age limit at 31 December 2020 is 23.