Rebel: ‘Hollywood wanted me as Fat Amy’

While Rebel Wilson has stunned fans with her huge weight loss this year, she has opened up about how not everybody in the film industry supported her big change.

In her most candid discussion yet, Rebel Wilson has opened up about a near-death experience, how the industry didn't accept her weight loss, and how she has now frozen her eggs.

The actress who is always extremely open with her fans sat down for an hour long Instagram Live recently, to discuss her "year of health".

"I can only talk about my own personal experience/journey but am hoping to help those who have had similar struggles to me," she wrote in an Instagram post promoting the Live.

Getting right into it, Rebel explained that: "Industry-wise, there were a lot of people who wanted me to stay as Fat Amy," Wilson said, referring to her character in the movie franchise Pitch Perfect.

"And at the end of the day it is my life and my body and Hollywood had in a way typecast me but I didn't want to stay like that.

"It makes me sad sometimes that I didn't value myself enough before all of this to get healthy."

Rebel went Live on Instagram to discuss her weight loss.

Wilson also addressed how long she had been overweight for.

"I've probably been overweight probably since I was about 20. This year I turn 40, so probably 20 years."

In one of the biggest revelations, Wilson opened up about the time she "almost died", which also happened to be when she was at her thinnest.

"I was at my skinniest when I had malaria when I almost died, when I came out of hospital everyone was like 'Wow what did you do?' I almost died …

"But I probably haven't been the weight I am now since like high school, which has been interesting, but for 20 years I have been a bigger person."

Wilson has worked incredibly hard this year to be healthier, recently celebrating her incredible 28kg weight loss.

The actress, 40, posted two gorgeous photos showcasing her slimmed-down figure on Instagram this week, striking a celebratory pose.

During her Live video, the comedian fought back tears as she revealed to her fans that she did not treat her body with the "love and respect" it deserved in the past.

"I would wear my weight as a bit of a barrier, so people wouldn't get close to me," she continued.

Rebel Wilson celebrates her weight loss milestone.

"I wasn't valuing myself, and telling myself negative things. That was hard. I'm trying to change those patterns, so you're more loving and treating yourself with respect.

"I'm working on self love, and that's a hard concept to master."

The actress went on to explain that another very important reason why she wanted to get healthy this year, was because she wanted to freeze her eggs, enabling her to start her own family in the future.

She added: "I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like - OK, I'm going to do this. I'm going to get healthy."

Wilson confirmed to her fans that she had lost a total of 28kg this year, putting a lot of the loss down to her passion of hiking.

The actress now weights 75kg, having weighed just over 100kg before the start of her fitness journey.

She revealed the exciting milestone on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a photo of her weight 74.6 on the scale, saying that she had reached her goal weight with time to "spare".

"Hit my goal with one month to spare! Even though it's not about a weight number, it's about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg," Rebel captioned the post.

The comedian reached her goal weight with time to spare.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Rebel went into more detail about how she has been shedding the kilos.

"Before I was probably eating 3000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry," she confessed.

"So, I've really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn't used to eat a lot of meat."

The Cats actress added: "I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast."

However, like most diet-conscious individuals, Wilson said she cuts herself some slack sometimes when it comes to keeping to such rules.

"It doesn't mean every week is a healthy week," she explained.

Rebel Wilson credits a lot of her weight loss to hiking.

"Some weeks are just write-offs, and there's nothing you can do about that."

Instead, the star is looking at the big picture as she works to obtain her goal weight.

"I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance," said Wilson.

"I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go, 'Nothing is forbidden.'

We'll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine."

Being stuck at home thanks to the coronavirus pandemic has been helpful for her weight loss as well.

"I really took it as time to get really well-rested and de-stress," recalled the star. "Because most of my stress is work-related."

She's spent her extra at-home time working to correct "bad habits to healthier ones".

"I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn't loving myself enough either," she said.

"And it does come down to that self-worth and self-love."

Originally published as Rebel: 'Hollywood wanted me as Fat Amy'