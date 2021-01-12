Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Lockyer Valley woman has dropped her stash on the floor at McDonalds, and returned to collect it. (Photo: Wayne Taylor)
A Lockyer Valley woman has dropped her stash on the floor at McDonalds, and returned to collect it. (Photo: Wayne Taylor)
Crime

Reason why woman asks McDonald's if they ‘cleaned the floor’

Ali Kuchel
12th Jan 2021 1:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

When ordering McDonald's at Gatton, Stacey Lee Weston didn't realise a clip seal bag with 10 grams of pot had fallen from her pocket.

Weston continued to order and leave the store.

Her drug stash was found on the floor by a staff member, who reported it to an on-duty manager and called the police.

But Weston returned a short time later and asked staff if "anything had been handed in" and "if anyone had cleaned the floors".

In the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, January 11, Weston, wearing thongs, a singlet top and denim shorts, said she was "terribly sorry it fell out".

Police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe said police reviewed CCTV footage of the incident and were able to identify Weston before paying her a visit.

"They spoke with the defendant who admitted to possessing the cannabis and she said she was holding onto it for a friend," senior constable Lowe said.

Weston pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing a dangerous drug.

Magistrate Graham Lee noted Weston's previous drug history.

"Ten grams, it's not like one gram - it aggravates the possession for you," he said.

Weston was fined $800 and a conviction was recorded.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for farm worker killed in accident

        Premium Content Tributes flow for farm worker killed in accident

        News A farm worker who tragically lost his life after a workplace accident is being remembered as a loving father and committed family man

        SOLD: 57 Ipswich houses already gone this year

        Premium Content SOLD: 57 Ipswich houses already gone this year

        Property Houses ranging from tiny two-bedders up to massive six-bedroom properties have...

        Which suburbs had the most animal cruelty complaints

        Premium Content Which suburbs had the most animal cruelty complaints

        News The RSPCA has revealed which Ipswich suburbs had the most animal cruelty complaints...

        Memories of 2011 still haunt us: Mayor honours flood heroes

        Premium Content Memories of 2011 still haunt us: Mayor honours flood heroes

        News Ipswich people stood firm despite the devastation of January, 2011, says Mayor...