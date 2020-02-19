Menu
Parents wait outside Rosewood State High School on February 6.
Crime

Reason why police have yet to lay charges over stabbing

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Feb 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 6:30 PM
THE young boy stabbed in the chest at an Ipswich school two weeks ago is out of hospital but police have yet to lay any charges despite initially taking a teenager into custody.

The 12-year-old victim was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries after the alleged attack at Rosewood State High School on February 6.

Another boy, aged 13, was also treated for minor injuries.

Police took a 14-year-old boy into custody following the incident.

Detective Inspector David Briese said the teenager was still being treated in hospital but could not comment as to why.

"Detectives are hoping to speak to him towards the end of this week," Det Insp Briese said.

A Department of Education spokeswoman said ongoing counselling and guidance officer support is still available to all students, parents and staff at the school.

"Classes are running as normal and the school is working closely with authorities as they investigate the incident," she said.

Police were called to the school on 11.30am on the day of the incident following reports of an altercation between three people.

The school was then placed into lockdown.

