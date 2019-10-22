Menu
Reason for principal’s absence ‘covered up’ – court

by Jeremy Pierce
22nd Oct 2019 12:32 PM
EDUCATION Queensland told teachers at Tamborine Mountain State High School that a principal suspended over 'serious' allegations was simply on leave, a court has been told.

Tamborine Principal Tracey Brose has launched a $1 million defamation lawsuit against a group of disgruntled parents over a series of comments on social media after she was suspended in early 2016.

Education Queensland initially found the allegations - which have never been publicly aired, to be substantiated, but Mrs Brose was eventually cleared to return to work three months later.

Giving evidence in the defamation trial at Southport District Court on Tuesday, Tamborine department head Rebecca Ireland said staff had been told by the education department that Mrs Brose was 'on leave' and not to comment on the matter.

Ms Ireland said she believed Mrs Brose WAS on leave and heard nothing about the controversial suspension until rumours began swirling on a Change.Org petition to have her reinstated.

 

"The education department was still informing staff that she was on leave, and I take my directive from Education Queensland," she said.

"I didn't officially find out she had been suspended until she was reinstated."

One of the parents being sued, Donna Baluskas, suggested the education department had covered up the true reason for Mrs Brose's lengthy absence.

She also told the court Mrs Brose had an 'impeccable' reputation and saw no evidence to support claims some parents had made on social media that the school principal was a tyrant who favoured academic students at the expense of others.

The trial continues.

defamation trial principal tamborine mountain state high principal

