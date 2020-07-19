Reason for group’s jail riot mayhem

Ten men who left a trail of mayhem during a jail riot north of Brisbane last year have been sentenced.

A group of prisoners armed themselves to the teeth with smashed glass, broken chairs and racquets during a chaotic riot at a high-security Queensland prison, a court has been told.

Upset inmates at Woodford Correctional Centre, about 80km north of Brisbane, trashed the jail in April last year over stringent coronavirus measures that were restricting visits and activities at the time.

Officers had to take drastic action in order to quell the riot, but the damage cost taxpayers thousands of dollars in repairs.

A group of prisoners left a trail of destruction while armed with makeshift weapons, including broken chairs, during a riot at Woodford Correctional Centre in April last year.

On Monday 10 people – Scott David Baker, Jesse Joe Arthur Byrne, Harley James Evans, Daniel Jagger Hyde, Nathan John Eric Morgan, Pene Nauer, Nathan Brett Pollock, Charles Bell Riley, Jarred Taylor Strafford and David Raymond Rahurahu – fronted court over the trail of destruction they left in their wake.

Another man, Joseph Carmine Renella, also pleaded guilty to participating in the riot, but his sentencing was adjourned to a later date.

Proceedings slowed to a crawl as four of the men and their lawyers piled into Brisbane District Court.

CCTV of the riot and footage captured by prison authorities was played to the court, showing the group of men barricading the doors to the exercise yard and smashing windows.

Court staff had difficulty identifying the remaining men appearing over video link, with a different prisoner mistakenly appearing at first.

Crown prosecutor Dejana Kovac said all the men – who were either serving a sentence or on remand at the prison – began rioting in the exercise yard at 1.30pm on April 14, 2020.

They armed themselves with makeshift weapons, including shards of glass, broken chair legs and squash racquets.

Morgan was described as one of the main organisers of the riot.

Ms Kovac said some tied shirts around their faces and pourer water over their heads to protect themselves from tear gas.

The court was told the group were frustrated at Covid-19 restrictions in the prison at the time that limited family interactions and activities and resulted in prisoners being locked in their cells for up to 20 hours at a time.

CCTV footage was played to the court showing windows being smashed and the group barricading the door to the exercise court.

Prison authorities attempted to de-escalate the situation to no avail, resulting in riot squads deploying tear gas as prisoners fled the yard, bringing an end to the riot after 3.30pm.

More than $32,000 in damages was caused to the prison.

Lawyers for the group argued each of the men had different roles during the riot, some being less culpable than others.

Judge Paul Smith said the approach by prison authorities to Covid-19 was entirely appropriate to keep the virus out of the jails, and the prisoners’ actions were unjustified.

Each of the men received cumulative jail terms ranging from 15-18 months.

Judge Smith set parole eligibility dates for nine of the men between July and September but Byrne was made eligible for parole immediately.

