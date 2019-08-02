Menu
Council News

Reason behind long delays for motorists in peak time

Lachlan Mcivor
by
2nd Aug 2019 3:00 PM
MOTORISTS on their way into Ipswich on Thursday were left frustrated as long delays in peak time kept them stationary.

A large number of vehicles lined up on either side of the railway crossing at the Karrabin station on Karrabin Rosewood Rd.

Some drivers were stuck at a standstill for 20 minutes.

Pavement work repairs were underway under Ipswich City Council's road maintenance contract with the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Works began at 7am that morning and were completed at 11.30am the same day.

A council spokesperson said notification of lane closure was communicated with the Brisbane Metropolitan Traffic Management Centre at 7am on Thursday.

"There was a maximum 15-min delay for some motorists, which was in accordance with the contract," the spokesperson said.

Further pavement repair works on Karrabin Rosewood Road were carried out between Clarkes Rd, Karrabin, and Trewick Lane, Rosewood and completed on Friday.

