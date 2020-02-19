Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE – FEBRUARY 15, 2020: TV presenter Caroline Flack has died at the age of 40, according to reports. LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 23: Love Island presenter Caroline Flack leaves Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on December 23, 2019 in London, England. The Love Island host attended court after being charged with assault by beating following an argument with boyfriend Lewis Burton. (Photo by Holli
FILE – FEBRUARY 15, 2020: TV presenter Caroline Flack has died at the age of 40, according to reports. LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 23: Love Island presenter Caroline Flack leaves Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on December 23, 2019 in London, England. The Love Island host attended court after being charged with assault by beating following an argument with boyfriend Lewis Burton. (Photo by Holli
Health

Reality TV’s negative effect ‘alarming’

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
19th Feb 2020 5:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Concerns have been raised about the duty of care in reality TV following the tragic death of British TV host Caroline Flack and as more Married At First Sight stars criticise the show.

The former Love Island presenter died of a suspected suicide in London last week after a series of personal struggles, with her death sending shockwaves around the world.

Caroline Flack, on the Love Island set in 2019.
Caroline Flack, on the Love Island set in 2019.


The incident has put the spotlight on mental health and the effect that reality TV has on contestants on shows like MAFS.

This week, bride Poppy Jennings became the latest MAFS contestant to criticise the show in an explosive Facebook statement following an incident involving partner Luke Eglin.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

While Channel 9 says it takes duty of care seriously, various contestants including Tracey Jewel, Clare Verrall and Sean Thomsen have also previously spoken out against the show.

All three claim they suffered severe mental health struggles after appearing on the show due to heavy editing and social media trolling.

MAFS contestants Luke Eglin Poppy Jennings were married on the show. Picture: Nine
MAFS contestants Luke Eglin Poppy Jennings were married on the show. Picture: Nine

They claim Nine and production company Endemol Shine failed to offer adequate support after their respective stints on the popular reality show.

Nine says all contestants undergo mental health screenings prior to being cast on the show and have access to psychological support during and after they leave.

Media expert Nicole Reaney, of InsideOut Public Relations, said people's safety and mental wellbeing should be a network's first priority: "Reality shows place everyday people on a public domain, there are so many personal brand image risks that can take place.

Clare Verrall appeared on MAFS.
Clare Verrall appeared on MAFS.

"It's essential that producers monitor, take adequate screenings and maintain a duty of care throughout the contestant's journey."

Last year, it was revealed that Nine began offering past contestants free psychological support "through a 24/7 dedicated help line" just days after a landmark ruling in a case involving Channel 7 and a House Rules star.

The offer came after Seven was ordered to pay workers' compensation to Nicole Prince, who argued that her negative portrayal on House Rules triggered post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

Jewel is now planning to take legal action against Endemol Shine due to severe mental health struggles which she says were triggered after she went on the show.

MAFS experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Trisha Stratford have also been forced to change their titles from "psychologists" to "relationship experts" following a formal complaint to the psychology Council of NSW.

Lifeline 131114

 

Flower tributes laid outside Flack’s home. Picture: Getty
Flower tributes laid outside Flack’s home. Picture: Getty
MAFS contestant Sean Thomsen spoke out against the show. Picture: Ian Currie
MAFS contestant Sean Thomsen spoke out against the show. Picture: Ian Currie

More Stories

Show More
health lifetsyle mental health reality tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        The little cinema still screening the big blockbusters

        premium_icon The little cinema still screening the big blockbusters

        News The iconic theatre screened its first black and white film in 1910.

        • 19th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
        Vets charity wants to bring international race to home soil

        premium_icon Vets charity wants to bring international race to home soil

        News The event is an opportunity to lure American veterans teams to Queensland for an...

        • 19th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Qld schools record huge drop in OP results

        premium_icon Qld schools record huge drop in OP results

        Education Nearly 40 per cent of schools have less students getting top marks

        • 19th Feb 2020 5:10 AM