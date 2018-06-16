Reality TV star Tabatha drops in

THE staff at a local hair salon were shocked when the world's most famous experts in their field popped in to say g'day this week.

Tabatha Coffey is renowned for her TV show Tabatha Takes Over and Relative Success With Tabatha which looks at hair salons and family businesses in the hope of turning them into a successful venture.

But the visit this week wasn't for that reason. It turns out a hairdressing apprentice at Morrow & Co Hair is related to the reality TV star, who originally hails from the Gold Coast.

"Our apprentice Taylor is related and Tabatha wanted to see where she worked before they had dinner," said owner Amy Morrow. "Taylor has been with us for about six months and we didn't know her famous relative was coming so when she dropped in we were like 'Holey Moley' as we all watch her shows.

"The staff were all so excited, and I've learnt so much from watching her show where she improves hair salons. I've learnt from her shows about keeping everything well presented, and I'm glad that it was all tidy.

"One piece of advice she gave me was that I find pricing an issue in Ipswich as there are so many home-based hairdressers," Amy said. "She said to me 'Have you ever wanted a certain pair of shoes?' and I said yes, of course. She said 'Well if your work is good, and your product is good the people will always come back."

Amy had no idea who Taylor's relative was, and has been impressed with the school based apprentice.

"I didn't know that Taylor was related when I hired her, and I would never want anyone to think that she got the job on that basis. She's fantastic. She finishes high school this year and she came 3rd in World Skills this year, and last year came first. She has great skills, and is a really lovely girl, who is building her own clientele already.

"I'd encourage business owners to look at getting an apprentice. As am employer, I'm here to make them the best person they can be. As long as you are reinforcing that learning and treat apprentices how you want to be treated its very rewarding."