Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tamika Struthers, Amy Morrow, Tammie Saggus and Taylor Armstrong at Morrow and Co Hair enjoyed the company of TV business guru Tabatha Coffey (centre).
Tamika Struthers, Amy Morrow, Tammie Saggus and Taylor Armstrong at Morrow and Co Hair enjoyed the company of TV business guru Tabatha Coffey (centre).
News

Reality TV star Tabatha drops in

Darren Hallesy
by
16th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE staff at a local hair salon were shocked when the world's most famous experts in their field popped in to say g'day this week.

Tabatha Coffey is renowned for her TV show Tabatha Takes Over and Relative Success With Tabatha which looks at hair salons and family businesses in the hope of turning them into a successful venture.

But the visit this week wasn't for that reason. It turns out a hairdressing apprentice at Morrow & Co Hair is related to the reality TV star, who originally hails from the Gold Coast.

"Our apprentice Taylor is related and Tabatha wanted to see where she worked before they had dinner," said owner Amy Morrow. "Taylor has been with us for about six months and we didn't know her famous relative was coming so when she dropped in we were like 'Holey Moley' as we all watch her shows.

"The staff were all so excited, and I've learnt so much from watching her show where she improves hair salons. I've learnt from her shows about keeping everything well presented, and I'm glad that it was all tidy.

"One piece of advice she gave me was that I find pricing an issue in Ipswich as there are so many home-based hairdressers," Amy said. "She said to me 'Have you ever wanted a certain pair of shoes?' and I said yes, of course. She said 'Well if your work is good, and your product is good the people will always come back."

Amy had no idea who Taylor's relative was, and has been impressed with the school based apprentice.

"I didn't know that Taylor was related when I hired her, and I would never want anyone to think that she got the job on that basis. She's fantastic. She finishes high school this year and she came 3rd in World Skills this year, and last year came first. She has great skills, and is a really lovely girl, who is building her own clientele already.

"I'd encourage business owners to look at getting an apprentice. As am employer, I'm here to make them the best person they can be. As long as you are reinforcing that learning and treat apprentices how you want to be treated its very rewarding."

hair salon ipswich business morrow reality tv tabatha coffey
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Fishy business sees police smash avo theft case

    premium_icon Fishy business sees police smash avo theft case

    Crime LUSH avocados rolling off the shelves at some Ipswich supermarkets over summer were simply disappearing out the doors.

    • 16th Jun 2018 12:15 AM
    Facebook drug date led to robbery

    premium_icon Facebook drug date led to robbery

    Crime Trio left man barefoot on dirt road

    • 16th Jun 2018 12:10 AM
    State and national honours for former city cop

    premium_icon State and national honours for former city cop

    News Medals acknowledge his years of ethical and diligent service

    • 16th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Charity Love Your Sister 'a rollercoaster of emotions'

    premium_icon Charity Love Your Sister 'a rollercoaster of emotions'

    Community Samuel Johnson puts acting on hold to focus on his charity work

    • 16th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners