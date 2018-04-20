Big problem with The Block

The Block hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft have become household names.

The Block hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft have become household names.

NEW research has found the popularity of television renovation shows are affecting everyday tradies.

According to a survey conducted by ServiceSeeking.com.au, more than one in three tradespeople believe the rise of programs such as The Block and House Rules are harming their business.

In fact, a whopping 37 per cent said shows which championed DIY and "quick fixes" made life harder for the average tradie, as they placed "unrealistic expectations on time frames".

ServiceSeeking CEO Jeremy Levitt said renovation projects presented on those programs distorted how complicated some jobs could be.

"Reality TV is far from the normal reality of most, and the plethora of reality renovation shows on Australian television is no exception," Mr Levitt said.

"They idolise quick turnaround jobs that in the real world take much longer, which in turn places unrealistic time expectations on tradespeople and often ends with frustrated homeowners."

A further 10 per cent of business owners said jobs tended to dry up when television renovation shows were in full swing, as they seemed to inspire homeowners to attempt more DIY projects instead of calling in the professionals.

But Mr Levitt said inexperienced owners were taking a risk by attempting to do some jobs themselves.

"It's a no-brainer for me, choosing a quality tradesperson to carry out renovation works," he said.

The competitors from The Block 2017. Picture: Channel 9

"Why would you spend hours choosing the paint colour, or thousands on the tile pattern of your dreams, to then 'save' money by attempting to do something you've never done before and risk stuffing it up?"

The Block has taken out Logies in the Most Popular Reality Program category eight times and host Scott Cam has won the Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian TV three times.

House Rules, hosted by Johanna Griggs, premiered in 2013 and has since been adapted around the world.

But the popularity of renovation shows have also created a boom within the otherwise gloomy Australian retail climate, with the home furnishing and decor, hardware and household sectors on the rise.

Queensland University of Technology retail expert Dr Gary Mortimer attributed the trend to the popularity of home renovation and DIY-related reality TV shows.

Dr Mortimer previously told news.com.au the country was experiencing "a lack of strong wages growth, a rise in utility bills and big household costs" and as a result, consumers were "less likely to buy new homes and were more likely to stay home and decorate and renovate".

alexis.carey@news.com.au