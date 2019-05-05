Reality check as Eagles given valuable lesson

AUSSIE RULES: It was the reality check the Ipswich Eagles needed and will benefit from after a rare touch-up.

The Eagles were humbled 16.12-108 to 6.6-42 by competition leaders Wynnum in their latest QFA Division 3 match at Kianawah Road.

Eagles head coach Kym Mansell offered no excuses losing against the only unbeaten side in this year's competition.

"The first three games we were building every week on something that we were doing good from the week before,'' Mansell said.

"This week we totally went away from what we were doing . . . and what's been working for us.

"It's definitely a good reality check because some players probably think they are better than what they are.''

After the disappointing performance, Mansell acknowledged Wynnum deserved to be the early pacesetters.

"They had their full strength side,'' he said.

"They were good. They beat us all over the field.''

And that's why Mansell said his team had plenty to think about as the season gains momentum.

Even allowing for some rain on Saturday, Mansell was frank in his assessment.

"In the first quarter when it was bright, we just didn't do it,'' he said.

"We weren't first to the ball. We weren't running and spreading and switching like we have been.

"The physicality wasn't there.''

Ipswich Eagles Jack Boston was one of the players who toiled hard in a disappointing weekend result. Cordell Richardson

Mansell said fullback Jarrod Prakelt, back flanker Jack Boston, centre half forward Jordan Godfrey and midfielder Keith Brick were the best players in a below-par team effort.

The Eagles were behind 35-2 at the first change and only briefly rallied in the second term.

The Eagles Reserves also lost on Saturday - 85-41 to Wynnum.

The Ipswich team's return home to Limestone Park for their next matches against Gympie on Saturday afternoon.

"There will be a few changes next week for the team,'' Mansell said.

State of play

QFA Division 3: Wynnum 16.12-108 def Ipswich Eagles 6.6-42.

Reserves: Wynnum 13.7-85 def Ipswich 6.5-41.