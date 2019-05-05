Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Eagles coach Kym Mansell.
Ipswich Eagles coach Kym Mansell. Cordell Richardson
AFL

Reality check as Eagles given valuable lesson

David Lems
by
5th May 2019 2:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: It was the reality check the Ipswich Eagles needed and will benefit from after a rare touch-up.

The Eagles were humbled 16.12-108 to 6.6-42 by competition leaders Wynnum in their latest QFA Division 3 match at Kianawah Road.

Eagles head coach Kym Mansell offered no excuses losing against the only unbeaten side in this year's competition.

"The first three games we were building every week on something that we were doing good from the week before,'' Mansell said.

"This week we totally went away from what we were doing . . . and what's been working for us.

"It's definitely a good reality check because some players probably think they are better than what they are.''

After the disappointing performance, Mansell acknowledged Wynnum deserved to be the early pacesetters.

"They had their full strength side,'' he said.

"They were good. They beat us all over the field.''

And that's why Mansell said his team had plenty to think about as the season gains momentum.

Even allowing for some rain on Saturday, Mansell was frank in his assessment.

"In the first quarter when it was bright, we just didn't do it,'' he said.

"We weren't first to the ball. We weren't running and spreading and switching like we have been.

"The physicality wasn't there.''

 

Ipswich Eagles Jack Boston was one of the players who toiled hard in a disappointing weekend result.
Ipswich Eagles Jack Boston was one of the players who toiled hard in a disappointing weekend result. Cordell Richardson

Mansell said fullback Jarrod Prakelt, back flanker Jack Boston, centre half forward Jordan Godfrey and midfielder Keith Brick were the best players in a below-par team effort.

The Eagles were behind 35-2 at the first change and only briefly rallied in the second term.

The Eagles Reserves also lost on Saturday - 85-41 to Wynnum.

The Ipswich team's return home to Limestone Park for their next matches against Gympie on Saturday afternoon.

"There will be a few changes next week for the team,'' Mansell said.

State of play

QFA Division 3: Wynnum 16.12-108 def Ipswich Eagles 6.6-42.

Reserves: Wynnum 13.7-85 def Ipswich 6.5-41.

More Stories

Show More
ipswich eagles ipswich footy news jack boston kym mansell qfa division 3 results
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Surprise winner's $3000 shopping spree and beer for mate

    premium_icon Surprise winner's $3000 shopping spree and beer for mate

    Athletics Elated first-time Ipswich One Mile Gift winner Chris Woulahan already had worked out how to spend his $3000 winnings.

    • 5th May 2019 3:05 PM
    Took too long: Ipswich disappointed about QBL decision

    premium_icon Took too long: Ipswich disappointed about QBL decision

    Basketball Moisture issues cause Sunshine Coast games to be postponed

    Investor surge tipped if Labor wins election

    Investor surge tipped if Labor wins election

    Property Property experts are predicting a likely surge in investor activity

    Stanthorpe woman fighting for her life after a horror crash

    premium_icon Stanthorpe woman fighting for her life after a horror crash

    News Two vehicle crash leads to significant injuries.