Realistic review to help Ipswich young guns improve

FIRST year Western Pride head coach Andrew Catton was quick to accept what his young side has to build on after their first loss of the new Queensland Premier League season.

“We created enough chances. It was just the three or four goals we conceded were horrendous,’’ he said.

“We weren’t good enough in the back third in dealing with it in and around our area.’’

Catton said the first, second and fourth goals were “easily preventable’’, offering a timely reminder of the need to maintain full concentration in the cut-throat competition.

“There’s no point saying there’s anyone else to blame but ourselves,’’ he said.

“The reality is conceding those four goals we weren’t good enough.’’

A positive was the brilliant second half goal of defender Matt Haspels, who nailed his shot from outside the box.

“It was a good strike. He got a fair bit of it,’’ Catton said. “And we were looking good there to be fair.’’

However, Pride were unable to capitalise after reducing their halftime deficit to 2-1.

Fresh from a bye, Mitchelton drew clear 3-1 from a goalmouth scramble before netting their fourth on full-time.

The Pride players never gave up with the injection of Ryan Richani (65th minute) and Darryl Barton (73rd) offering more encouraging signs for the Ipswich team.

“We saw what he (Barton) could do in a few little different glimpses and how quick he was,’’ Catton said. “Mitchy are a good side and he wasn’t out of his depth there at all.’’

Pride’s next QPL match is against South West Thunder in Toowoomba on Saturday night.

In the earlier QPL games yesterday, Western Pride’s under-20 side secured their second win of the new season, battling hard in the hot conditions to beat Mitchelton 2-1.

That came after Pride’s under-18 side gave up a 4-1 advantage to draw 4-4 with Mitchelton.

Western Pride’s senior women’s team had to forfeit their evening National Premier Leagues match after losing their coach and a number of players through the week.