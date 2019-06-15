Realising that time is priceless

TROY Cassar-Daley has had a very eventful, emotional couple of years to say the very least, but he realises that he still has many reasons to keep on smiling.

Within that time he's released his autobiography, turned 50, sold his farm at Fernvale, released a double CD of his greatest hits, written a song for Jimmy Barnes, and sadly lost his father.

But like the Troy he's always been, nothing stops him from performing on stage and sharing stories of his career that has now spanned over three decades.

The winner of 37 Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth (just one behind Slim Dusty's all-time record), Troy is bringing his Greatest Hits tour to Ipswich on July 21, and will have his daughter Jem as his support act as she forges her own way in an industry that Troy has worked so hard at. It's his first show back in town since was performed at CMC Rocks.

"I was so surprised at the number of kids at CMC that just didn't care about the weather," Troy said. "You know Ipswich has been our go-to place for our farm, and we've grown up there. For instance if I needed a mower, go into Ipswich. If I needed tyres for the tractor, go into Ipswich...the kids didn't know any different. When you know Ipswich so well, and see something like CMC come here that's so big, I pumped my chest out a bit as a local to be honest."

Troy decided it was time to put together a Greatest Hits album after his wife (4KQ's Laurel Edwards) suggested over dinner one night that maybe it was time.

"To be honest, I'm not someone like likes to listen to themselves, but I had to when it came to putting this CD together. So I burnt heaps of albums onto CD as MP3's because I needed to get the songs right. I played them in the car, then I thought I had to take into consideration chart performance, and we found that I had 31 tracks that made number one, something I'm really proud of. Of course they all had to go in, then I thought I should include the songs that people ask for all the time, so that was the criteria.

"I was proud of Laurel coming up with the idea, and that was at a sad time for our family, we were nursing her dad through cancer, and we basically shut up shop for six months, plus I had Jimmy Barnes contact me about our collaboration," Troy said. "You know it's funny that in the saddest times all these weird things happened, so you have to embrace them.

"I do feel like I have a new freedom now, and while writing for others is something I've never contemplated, I'm now writing songs that are not for me. Paul Kelly does it all the time, so does Don Walker. I've been learning more about the craft I started doing thirty years ago, and I'm keen to put that into my next record."

Troy Cassar-Daley sings with his daughter Jem at who is his support act Adam Hourigan

Troy recently sold his farm in Fernvale, and is excited to play back in Ipswich, especially since his daughter Jemma is his support act on this tour. He's made no secret to telling her that if she is going to consider a career in music, that it is hard, hard work, and with her taking a gap year from university, she's giving it a real crack.

"I've got to be honest, I've sat in the back of the car on this tour, and I've learned more about my daughter and her life than any other time. I've come to realise that time is the one thing you can't buy, and that it's a priceless currency, you need to bank up those hours. It is affecting her life, I know that, she mentions things like being so lucky. She'll say 'Dad, all my friends are at uni today, and here I am in Ingham breathing in this fresh air'.

"When people come to the show they will see a dad proud of his daughter, and it's been a privilege seeing her develop into a performer, going across the country winning people over one at a time, sharing her heart. Not everything is a walk in a park, I tell her that often as a support act they are not there to see you. I've done support for Gina Jeffries, and I had people talking through the show, and I said sorry to her after. She told me not to worry about it, it's happened to her too, and tomorrow is another day, and that's great advice.

"Although Jem doesn't laugh at my dad jokes any more, now I just get eye rolls. My favourites is: Why do French people eat snails? Because they don't like fast food! That always got a laugh in our house, my dad told me that one, and my dad jokes always keeps a lightness in our family, we love a laugh. You benefit from that in the long run."

Troy Cassar-Daley is touring the country with his daughter Jem as his support act. Supplied by Deb Edwards Publicity.

Troy sits with Lee Kernaghan on 37 Golden Guitars, one shy of Slim Dusty's all-time record of 38. It's something that Troy feels some trepidation towards, knowing that one day he could possibly equal or even overtake someone considered the greatest of all time.

"Slim's record is something I don't want to beat, and it's not something I'm interested in breaking. I recently had to take a Golden Guitar award that Slim gave me to an interview, and I said that I'm still dumbfounded about it all. Honestly, I'm happy to sit back and watch someone else do it, and Lee is equal with me. We were a couple of young guns on the block and here we are...now we are the old blokes, breaking the record.

"I still get exciting plugging in a guitar, doing interviews, that's the day to day stuff and anyone that knows me knows that I'm a guitar fiend...I just love to share music," Troy said. "I was with Ian Moss in the studio recently, and I've always been a huge fan of his. Here's the thing...dreams come true. I never thought in a million years I'd be in a studio with Mossy, and here we nutting out a song together. I just though what a privilege to contribute something that may end up being a Cold Chisel song!"

"There's so much more to just being a singer, I like to tell a story," Troy added. "When Keith Urban was a judge on The Voice he'd text me and say did you see this person or that person, and he was always talking about his team members. Yes, there's always going to be short cuts and I say go for it, but there's also stuff you cannot replicate, like playing at pubs or to smaller crowds.

"Jem is playing the Ekka on her own, and she will learn heaps from those shows, they have nothing to do with me and it allows her to be herself.

"That's the most important part of performing, just being yourself."

Troy Cassar Daley takes his Greatest Hits tour across the nation until November, and lands in Ipswich on July 21 at the Ipswich Civic Centre. For dates and tickets visit https://troycassardaley.com.au/touring/