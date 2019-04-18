Real Pride needed to end painful lack of goals

WINNING MOTIVATION: Western Pride players and supporters celebrate Alex Parson's goal against Redlands earlier this season. A lack of goals in recent games has left Pride anchored at the bottom of the NPL table.

WINNING MOTIVATION: Western Pride players and supporters celebrate Alex Parson's goal against Redlands earlier this season. A lack of goals in recent games has left Pride anchored at the bottom of the NPL table. Chris Simpson

INSIDE EDGE COMMENT

IT'S a nagging pain that will hopefully disappear soon.

But how soon remains to be seen.

Watching Western Pride's state league football team receive another drubbing on Wednesday night was as disheartening as it gets.

Recent efforts by the Ipswich-based National Premier Leagues men's side have been commendable and the team has endured some controversial, and ultimately, decisive calls.

However, the real issues are a lack of goals and some fragile defence.

After three progressive seasons, including a historic NPL grand final success, Pride's premier team are doing it tough.

Losing 5-0 to Moreton Bay United in their latest clash highlighted the deficiencies that have left Pride with just two wins from 10 games.

Of most concern is that Pride's senior team is anchored at the bottom of the NPL table behind South West Thunder and Sunshine Coast.

While there's still ample time to mount a rescue mission and avoid the dreaded relegation, some real soul-searching is needed.

Pride simply can't score enough goals despite the countless and at times exciting chances they are creating.

That was cruelly exposed in Wednesday night's match at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Just days after a glimmer of hope came from winning their FFA Cup match over Noosa in extra-time, Pride slipped back to their old habits.

No one up front could convert despite some clearly desperate efforts including Jen Louise Mbarushayo diving across the goal mouth trying to head in a goal.

How dearly the club would love a Harry Sawyer or Dylan Wenzel-Halls to finish a positive play.

Head coach Terry Kirkham deserves support for the way he's tried to rebuild the team and its culture after the Ipswich club lost eight of its best players in the off-season.

No team can absorb such a massive setback without some implications.

But it's now up to the players Kirkham has recruited and has faith in to band together and manufacture something special.

Pride's Easter Monday clash against the Lions is no easier.

But Pride can restore some club heart by halting the flood of goals and finding the net, somehow.

Good luck Pride players and coaching staff.

Ipswich has a rich tradition of fighting back when the chips are down.

Now is that time to ease the pain.