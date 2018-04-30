'Is this real?' Mum wins $10,000 with $1 scratchie

Menu
30th Apr 2018 9:58 AM

A WOMAN from Goodna has confessed she is still in a state of disbelief after discovering she had won one of the top prizes of $10,000 on a $1 Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

The excited woman's winning entry was purchased from Goodna Newsagency, 19B, 2 Smiths Road, Goodna.

"I was with my family at the shops and I had some old scratchies to cash in, and thought, I might as well buy some more tickets with the winnings," the Ipswich mum explained.

"Afterwards we were waiting at the bus stop to go home, and I decided to scratch the other tickets while I was waiting.

"I started looking at my ticket and just thought 'what the hell, is this real? It can't be!'.

"I didn't have my glasses on and so I showed one of my daughters the ticket and she just started jumping up and down and was screaming 'oh my god' over and over again."

The regular Instant Scratch-Its player explained how thrilled she was about her $10,000 instant win.

"My daughters were more excited than me at first, because I just couldn't believe it. I still can't really believe it," she laughed.

"This is all just from a $1 ticket. It really is amazing.

"I think I need to wait a while now before I win anything again. My heart can't handle this, it's just too amazing!

"This is a lot of money so I don't know what I will do with it just yet. But it has come at a really good time - so thank you so much."

Goodna Newsagency owner Madhava Putta.
Goodna Newsagency owner Madhava Putta.

Goodna Newsagency owner Madhava Putta said the outlet was thrilled to have sold a top prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

"Oh my god, this is so exciting!" he said.

"This is very good, I am so happy for the customer.

"This news makes me want to sell some more winning tickets, with even bigger prizes!"

