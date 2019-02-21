Real estate prodigy's big mistake

A Supreme Court judge said Michael Korkou made a "very foolish decision” to help an unnamed associate.

A YOUNG real estate prodigy courted disaster after deciding to transport a notorious drug up the Bruce Highway.

Hervey Bay's Michael John Korkou was busted near Gympie early last year after cops carried out random checks.

A prosecutor told Brisbane Supreme Court Mr Korkou "appeared to be nervous" when police approached him.

The court on Thursday heard Mr Korkou, now 24, tested positive for drugs and quickly admitted he had a drug in the car which was "probably ice".

At his sentencing hearing, Brisbane Supreme Court heard Mr Korkou refused to say who the 13.5g substance was for.

The substance contained about 10.292g pure methylamphetamine.

"He has knowingly agreed to drive those drugs to Hervey Bay," the prosecutor added.

Mr Korkou's defence counsel said Mr Korkou believed himself to possibly be the "the youngest person in Queensland to ever get his real estate licence."

He earned his licence at 19.

The court heard Mr Korkou had abstained from all drug use since the end of last February.

He has also told the the Real Estate Institute of Queensland about his arrest, the court heard.

"You made a very foolish decision to assist a friend or associate," Justice Peter Applegarth told the 24-year-old.

The judge accepted the drugs were not Mr Korkou's and there was no suggestion the real estate agent was ever a drug addict.

Justice Applegarth received multiple supportive references for Mr Korkou.

"You're very professional. You're highly regarded."

Justice Applegarth said the agent was lucky to have strong family support.

Mr Korkou had no prior criminal history and entered an early guilty plea to the drug possession charge.

No conviction was recorded.

He was fined $2000 and given two years' probation. -NewsRegional