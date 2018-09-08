Menu
Downsizer Jodie Dunning is selling this spring.
Downsizer Jodie Dunning is selling this spring. CONTRIBUTED
Real estate market springs into life

Rhiannon Keyte
by
8th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
FOR DOWNSIZERS Jodie Dunning and her husband Tony, selling in spring was a no-brainer. Sitting on almost an acre in Karalee, their family home and its multiple outdoor entertaining areas look their most enticing when the weather is warm and the pool beckons.

Their instinct is backed up by the numbers, with listings in regional Queensland already on their way up according to REA Group chief economist Nerida Conisbee.

"In places like regional Queensland, we have seen an uplift in activity and there does seem to be more activity this spring than there was last spring,'' she said.

For Palace Properties agent Jacob Ayre market demand has been steady, but he notes that the change in season boosts kerbside appeal.

"Spring is a picturesque time of year for vendors to sell. Generally, early spring rains get the lawns and gardens looking good. Our agency sells a lot of acreage, and it's impressive when they are looking their greenest, which is generally in spring," he said.

It's a sentiment that Ms Conisbee echoes.

"A lot of people's properties look a lot better in Spring, you haven't quite hit the heat of summer, where your property can look very dry and that can make homes look very drab," she said.

Ms Consibee said regional areas were actually far more positive at the moment than many capital cities and that was a distinct change this spring. For Mr. Ayre, though, there is another compelling reason that spring is so popular with buyers and vendors.

"For people in Queensland, going to look at houses when it's 40 degrees outside isn't an attractive prospect. Spring hits that sweet spot," he said.

    Local Partners