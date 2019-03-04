Real estate agent accused of bashing, drowning foal

A REAL estate agent is accused of drowning a foal in a dam after it suffered serious injuries when attempting to load it onto a transport truck.

The Crown alleged David Ronald Gafa intended to inflict the injuries to the four-month-old foal when he "wrestled" her for up to 30 minutes in an attempt to move her onto a transport truck, despite witnesses calling for him to stop.

Mr Gafa faced Maroochydore District Court today charged with serious animal cruelty after the foal was found dead in a dam with serous jaw and skull injuries on November 20, 2016.

The charges against him follow an investigation by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission, the Queensland Racing Crime Squad, the State Crime Command, and Integrity Regulatory Unit Stewards.

The court heard Mr Gafa, an experienced horse trainer, first came into contact with foal Bonnie at a neighbouring property, Hinterland Equine Veterinarian Services (HEVS).

She was born there in September 2016 and owned by client of the vet, Barry O'Neil.

Mr O'Neil took to the stand today and said he previously tried to transport the foal and its mother to his property after her birth but was unable to coax her onto a transport truck due to lack of human interaction.

After the unsuccessful attempt, Mr Gafa was hired after a recommendation from Mr O'Neil's vet said there "wasn't a horse he wasn't able to handle".

On November 18, 2016, Mr Gafa arrived at the property about 10.30am to attempt to load the foal and mother onto another truck.

Eye witness and former vet nurse at HEVS Jordan Duffy was also at the property and said Mr Gafa put a "noose-like" rope around the foal's neck to lead her.

"He held onto the other end of the rope and she kept running away but he was pulling at the other end," she said.

"The rope was as tight as it could be, there was no way to release it without getting close."

Ms Duffy said Mr Gafa struggled with the "distressed" foal for up to 30 minutes where it started "screaming", its tongue turned blue and eventually became exhausted that it fell over multiple times and hit its head on rocks.

"Someone suggested to stop but Gafa said he knew what he was doing," she said.

Ms Duffy was overcome with emotion as she recounted the events that occurred over the two-hour period.

Sedation was eventually administered to the distressed foal and they abandoned their attempts to move her.

Ms Duffy said Mr Gafa left the property about 12.30pm and she returned to check on the foal about 4.30pm.

The court heard the foal was bleeding from the nostrils, had laboured breathing, swelling to the eye and couldn't move when she visited.

Mr O'Neil told the court that Mr Gafa called him on November 20 and said the foal "had gotten out" and was missing, before calling again 15 minutes later to say she was found in the dam.

The trial continues tomorrow.