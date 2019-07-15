Menu
As consumers, we can benefit from the sheer vastness of what is available online.
Ready, set, sale: make the most of online bargains

by Tracey Hordern
15th Jul 2019 12:00 PM

Once upon a time a sale was a real life event, complete with door-busting prices and crazed shoppers. Many of us can still recall the Boxing Day sales as something that was covered by the news, often revealing people going to drastic lengths to buy at a discounted price.

Now of course with the advent of online shopping, there's always a sale happening somewhere.

But as consumers, we can benefit from the sheer vastness of what is available 24/7. Many of the better known online stores that sell stylish decor and furniture do still operate by offering set times when goods are on sale.

The online retail giant for stylish furniture and decor, interiorsonline.com.au, has a permanent Clearance section on their site where you can pick up stunning pieces that are heavily discounted.

Temple & Webster, another popular site, offer buyers a code that gives customers a discount as they check out. Last week I spent approximately three minutes to find a code that gave me a further $45 off an item that was already discounted.

There can be a downside to online purchasing - you can't actually see or feel the product. But you need to know that all your consumer rights apply just as much to online purchasing as they do when you buy a product in a store.

