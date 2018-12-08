‘Readiness’ drill to take place on Range Crossing

Part of the unopened section of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

AN IMPORTANT drill will take place on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing today to test how ready road crews are to respond to traffic accidents on the major road.

A Nexus spokeswoman said Broadspectrum would hold a readiness drill on the unopened section of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

"The drill will test the readiness of the TSRC Control Centre, and personnel of operations and maintenance contractor Broadspectrum, who will work with the emergency services in the event of a serious multi-vehicle incident on the TSRC," the spokesman said.

TSRC: Cranley to Athol flyover: A 24km section of the western end of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing, between Mort St at Cranley and the Gore Hwy at Athol will open at 4pm, Saturday, December 8, 2018.

"The exercise will be held on the TSRC alignment, near the New England Highway."

Nexus Infrastructure CEO John Hagan said safety and incident response were their highest priorities and the drills gave them an opportunity to test all of their systems and procedures alongside emergency services and community.

"The drill will involve the entire operations and maintenance team, who will operate the TSRC for the next 25 years," he said.

"Each team member will assume their role as if it were a real scenario.

"Working with the local emergency services allows us to check our systems and processes so we can work together in a considered and planned manner, should the need ever arise."

The drill comes as calls have ramped up on the State Government to announce the cost of the tolls for the crossing.

It is understood final work is being undertaken on the crossing at the moment and is expected to wrap up in the next six to eight weeks.

It is not known how soon after construction concludes that the crossing will open to motorists, though an official launch event is expected in early September.