Tributes flow for Brett Forte: 'Thank you for your service'

TRIBUTES are flowing for police officer Brett Forte who was shot and killed yesterday while reportedly trying to pull over a dangerous suspect in the Lockyer Valley.

The husband and father was part of Toowoomba's Tactical Crime Squad.

Up to three other officers were believed to have been injured in the incident.

COMMENT: We'll keep you in our thoughts

Messages of support began flooding in on social media once the news came out that Mr Forte had passed away from his injuries.

Queensland Times readers shared their prayers and support on social media, in shock of the tragedy.

Mark Parry: "RIP to this officer. Thinking of his colleagues and the QAS paramedics that would have tried hard to save him. Sad day."

Kerry Broderick: "RIP. Thank you for your service."

Melissa Zeidler: "Brett Forte, thank you for your dedication and service. To your family, my heartfelt condolences in this very very sad time."

Natalie Springall: "Rest in Peace, Brett. A life taken way too soon. Thoughts and prayers to your family work mates and friends."

Kerrie Timperley: "RIP. Thank you for your service. Condolences to the family and friends."

Tammy Togo: "May God help his family, friends and work colleagues at this very difficult time. And may you rest in peace and now join the angels watching over us all."

Lesley Hansen: "So so sad. Nobody deserves to go to work and not come home."

Dawn Lopez: "Such a sad thing to happen. Sending my love and thoughts to the family and his friends."

Kevin Kathleen Fitzpatrick: "So very sad. Doing his best to protect the rest of us. RIP."