Lunch box police need to stop shaming parents

Greg Osborn
| 23rd Feb 2017 12:00 PM
HEALTHY LUNCH BOX: A brown bread cheese sandwich, grapes and apple ticks all the boxes.
HEALTHY LUNCH BOX: A brown bread cheese sandwich, grapes and apple ticks all the boxes.

A MUM in South Australia has been shammed by her daughter's school for giving her four-year-old a piece of cake.

The school's food police found the cake in the lunch box and sent her home with a note informing her mum, Jessica Gianoni, that cake didn't along with the school's healthy eating policy and the child was offered "a healthy alternative instead."

Jessica shared her story on social media and it soon went viral with the school coming in for a fair bit of criticism.

The note sent home in the lunchbox of a child at a Lonsdale school about a 'sometimes food'.
The note sent home in the lunchbox of a child at a Lonsdale school about a 'sometimes food'.

But the school defended their decision to send the note, adding that parents like Jessica had helped devise the healthy eating policy last year after staff noticed students' behaviour worsened when they ate sugary foods.

What do you think about this? Fair call or too far by the lunch box police? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Paula Port - "I get that there is an obesity epidemic. I get that teaching younger kids about nutrition is a good thing. It bugs me that home made lunch boxes get scrutinised much more closely than tuck shop lunches. Most parents that put in homemade baked goods have made those items a lot healthier than the prepackaged stuff. Bugger off and stop shaming the parents. This is the sort of crap that can lead kids to eating disorders."

Annette Rawlings - "Some people need to get a life and mind their own business. Those same teachers possibly take cake for their own lunch or duck off for a smoke."

Tamara Moore - "What does it matter what the mum put in the lunch box? She's feeding her child not anyone else's."

Leila Ferrier - "If the school was really that concerned they should supply lunch."

Tracy Natakuapa - "I preferred to put food into my kids lunchboxes that they will actually eat. Most healthy. At least I know they always ate their lunch instead of throwing it away."

