Readers row over shopping centre's parking changes

FOUND yourself lost and confused in the car park of Orion Shopping Centre lately?

If so, you are not alone.

The QT last week published a letter from Bellbird Park pensioner David Harris, a relatively new arrival to the Ipswich area he soon found himself in a predicament at Orion.

The 70-year-old, who has Parkinson's disease, said the lack of signs in the car park meant it made it difficult for people to find their way back to their car and was therefore a potential health and safety risk.

Mr Harris didn't have to wait too long for good news, with the centre confirming this week that moves were in place to provide "way finding” signs.

Work on the section of car park Mr Harris complained about should be complete in three weeks, with signs to be progressively rolled out across the remainder of the centre.

Do you think parking at the Springfield centre is confusing?

Here's what you said on Facebook...

Jake Selway - "One man files a complaint after not being able to find his car. I get lost sometimes trying to find my car in the Riverlink car park. It's not the shopping centre at fault with that, I just forgot where I parked. Seriously, is this a Betoota article?”

Noreen Gracie - "Try having a white work car and a red personal car. I've wasted many a hour on a weekend looking for the wrong coloured car. Always come out of shopping centre at the same place you went in. Must take note of colour and letter when parking.”

Colin Damant - "It's called being aware of your surroundings. Most of us are not, simply lock you car doors then stop look around and understand the car park and what entrance you are going to and then proceed.”

Caroline Hill - "Wow, some harsh comments. Just because you are fine doesn't mean you can't have a little sympathy for some people. Far out. Losing your car can be scary, particularly for a forgetful older person or if you're in a hurry. Have some compassion. The additional signage will not affect you one iota.

Kay Ritson - "Anyone who can't remember and can't effectively figure out where they left their car should probably not be driving a car.”

Mandy Albert - "I only park along the river front at Riverlink. I have fear of large shopping centres based on past experience. I have s white vehicle. I don't park at Myer centre Carindale or Chermside. I like old fashioned free parking and avoid days or holiday shopping. I lost my car at Indooroopilly. Took a long time to find it, almost in tears. Myer impossible. Only 44 then, so no not doddery. I should tie a ribbon to the aerial! I can imagine elderly people getting frantic. It's the numbering of split mezzanine at Myer that nearly did me in.”