Council News

READERS REACT: What you said about council sacking

Helen Spelitis
by
9th Jul 2018 2:25 PM

IPSWICH residents' reaction to the announcement the council will be dismissed has been mixed.

While some readers have expressed relief, others are annoyed that democratically elected officials will be removed by force.

Lindsay Morgan commented on the QT's post thanking Minister Stirling Hinchliffe for taking action.

"Thank you Minister," Lindsay wrote.

"Get rid of all the council and start fresh. It's about time this is done and fresh elections are done."

But not everyone agreed.

Tracey Olivieri said "this is so wrong".

"I voted for my councillor and she does a great job. Why should she and the others be sacked for actions of others."

Doug Ellwood simply commented saying 'Goodbye council goodbye' repeatedly.

 

COUNCILLORS REACT

    Local Partners