READERS REACT: What you said about council sacking

IPSWICH residents' reaction to the announcement the council will be dismissed has been mixed.

While some readers have expressed relief, others are annoyed that democratically elected officials will be removed by force.

Lindsay Morgan commented on the QT's post thanking Minister Stirling Hinchliffe for taking action.

>>EXPLAINED: Why council's Supreme court challenge doesn't matter anymore

"Thank you Minister," Lindsay wrote.

"Get rid of all the council and start fresh. It's about time this is done and fresh elections are done."

But not everyone agreed.

Tracey Olivieri said "this is so wrong".

"I voted for my councillor and she does a great job. Why should she and the others be sacked for actions of others."

Doug Ellwood simply commented saying 'Goodbye council goodbye' repeatedly.

COUNCILLORS REACT

>>Tully's 39-year council career ends with 'unfair' sacking

>>'This isn't democracy': Newest councillor on dismissal

RECENT RELATED STORIES

>>Cancer fight easier than council chaos: Martin

>>Councillor opens up on emotional toll of corruption cloud

>>Labor councillors challenge state MPs' jobs 'for payback'

>>Secret plan to appoint advisory panel to Ipswich council

>>Labor Party stalwart 'unaware' of Ipswich council plans

>>CONFIRMED: What will happen to CBD if council dismissed