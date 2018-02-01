Menu
Readers barking mad for Bosco and Co

Bosco likes to sit with his mouth pressed against the door with his teeth showing.

HUNDREDS of Ipswich residents responded to the call to show off their dog, along with some quirky names.

This week, Ipswich's top ten most popular dog names were revealed by the council.

Among the quirkier names were Bilbo, the hobbit from J.R.R. Tolkien's books, Digi, Diggory and Chata.

The QT asked readers to share pics, and some information, about their pooches and the response was huge.

Mum Janelle Wake was one of about 300 readers who shared a happy snap.

Her four-year-old dog Bosco, named by her kids, is a typical staffy breed, Janelle says.

"He loves a good chat in the morning," Janelle said.

Bosco also loves belly rubs, and biscuits, and has a few quirky personality traits.

"He likes to sit with his mouth pressed against the door with his teeth showing," she said.

"It's quite amusing."

Unfortunately, every time Janelle tries to snap a pic of Bosco's weird behaviour, he moves.

Top ten Ipswich dog names

1. Bella (600)

2. Molly (363)

3. Max (352)

4. Charlie (348)

5. Buddy (293)

6. Ruby (290)

7. Lucy (260)

8. Roxy (228)

9. Jack (214)

10. Missy (204)

