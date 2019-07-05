Avid reader shares his luck with popular local charity

JASON Guy has been reading the QT since he was a child, and his support of local news has paid off, now he has $1000 to spend at Riverlink just for being a subscriber.

Every month all subscribers to the QT go in the draw for a $1000 Riverlink gift card, plus can choose a charity or non-profit organisation to receive a bonus $500 compliments of The Queensland Times.

It's only the second time Jason has won something, but this time he'll get to keep the prize.

"I won a holiday once, it was a family cruise, but I couldn't take it in the end and it went to waste," Jason said. "I'll use this Riverlink voucher as my sister needs some new pots and pans so I might treat her, then I might go shopping for some clothes."

Jason chose Ipswich Meals on Wheels to receive the donation, and that money will be put to good use, going to a fund that allows little extras for the hundreds of people who rely on the Meals on Wheels service.

"I wanted the money to go to Meals on Wheels so that local people will see the benefit of it."

Jane White has been the manager at the Ipswich Meals on Wheels service for over 30 years, and says that the money will go to a fund for things guaranteed to put a smile on the faces of elderly residents who use the service.

"The money will go to little extras like birthday cakes, hampers at Christmas, Easter buns, Easter eggs, things like that which make such a difference to people," Jane said. "I love my job because I'm surrounded by people who not only share the same philosophy as I do, but they want to be here.

"How many people can say that about the people they work with?"

The Ipswich Meals on Wheels service was the first in Queensland, way back in 1956.

They are always on the lookout for emergency drivers, due to sickness or holidays, there are times when drivers are needed to fill the gaps. If you can help, call 3281 4465.

"Our volunteers support us to support the community, and it's great that the QT is going to help us keep this donation money in Ipswich."

Subscribe today, support local news and stay informed in what's happening in your city and your state, plus get in the monthly subscriber draw. For a limited time pay just $1 a week for the first 12 weeks, getting you full digital access and a long list of benefits. Visit www.qt.com.au/deal today!