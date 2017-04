EACH week, we ask readers to submit photos we could use as our Facebook cover photo.

The photo with the most likes is then used as the cover photo for the week.

Congratulations to his week's winner Katelyn Spark who received a massive 62 likes on Facebook for her photo taken at Rosewood.

Another great image was submitted by Angela Degn, whose son unknowingly got a selfie with a local police officer in Ipswich.

To submit your photo visit the Queensland Times Facebook page.