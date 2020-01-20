Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

READER PHOTOS: Rainfall creates plenty of special moments

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE many areas missed our the liquid gold from the heavens, rainfall across the region has lifted spirits and set creeks flowing again for the first time in years.

Some areas of the Lockyer Valley received more than 100mm of rain across Friday and Saturday.

It's going to take a lot more to break the drought, but the mud and water sent residents out to marvel and enjoy the sudden wet.

Dogs enjoyed a swim in creeks while kids got to play in overfloRwing tanks for the first time in years.

Take a look at some of the best photos Gatton Star readers took of the rainfall and its aftermath in the gallery below.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
gallery lockyer valley rainfall reader pics
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Church leader jailed for abuse that went over 15 years

        premium_icon Church leader jailed for abuse that went over 15 years

        News CHURCH and family members ostracised victims of child sex abuse carried out by a Central Queensland church leader and ‘uncle’.

        Young victim groomed with chocolate repulsed by sweet treat

        premium_icon Young victim groomed with chocolate repulsed by sweet treat

        News "I remember it happening. I was little. I was powerless."

        Child sex abuse victim’s life broken beyond repair

        premium_icon Child sex abuse victim’s life broken beyond repair

        News ‘I became quite a heavy drinker to try and numb the pain."

        Thief rips off collection tins for drought-stricken farmers

        premium_icon Thief rips off collection tins for drought-stricken farmers

        Crime In a separate incident, he fled from police in a stolen car.