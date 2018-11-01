Menu
READERS' PHOTOS: Halloween in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
1st Nov 2018 12:28 PM

LITTLE monsters, witches and goblins were on their best behaviour in Ipswich on Halloween, police say.

Not a single homeowner complained to police about unwanted trick or treaters while families walked the streets in their best Halloween outfits.

Ipswich police inspector Keith McDonald said there were no formal complaints about poor behaviour on Halloween.

"People seemed to be making the most of the evening," Inspector McDonald said.

'It's obviously taken in the spirit of the night and people were having fun and enjoying themselves which is what it's all about."

He said parents were issued a strong safety message before children went trick or treating.

"What we observe in situation with respect to these type of events is the fact it involves children walking near a road which could carry traffic and there is the potential for a child to do the unexpected," Inspector McDonald said.

"On evenings like this we ask people to be really focused while driving through residential areas to minimise the risk of a child being injured.

"We certainly encourage and implore the fact if children do go off and start knocking on someone's doors that they have a responsible adult to reduce the risk of any inappropriate comments or children being the subject of abuse."

