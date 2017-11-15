REACTION: Ipswich man 'happy and unhappy' with Yes vote win

Dave Austin is a candidate in the division 7 by election.

EMOTIONS are running high for Ipswich man David Austin as the historic result of the SSM survey was announced today.

Mr Austin, who has been with his partner Chris for 17-years, didn't watch the live broadcast.

He said it was difficult to explain why he didn't want to see the ABS announce the results live.

"It's a very emotional thing for me," Mr Austin said.

"I am happy but there is almost unhappy about the happiness, because of what we had to go through to get here.

"For the first time in my life, I've felt vulnerable."

Mr Austin contested the Ipswich City Council division 7 election which took place in the lead up to the SSM survey.

He said while talking to voters at the pre-poll centre he had a few confronting conversations.

"We were talking about same sex marriage and this man was airing his views on why it shouldn't pass," Mr Austin said.

"It just made me think; why is it that my right to be considered equal has come down to a vote?

"Why are people who already have that right, being asked to make that decision for me, particularly when you are on your second marriage?"

Mr Austin said the right to marry was about more than having a wedding day.

"I know people who have passed away, who had no connection to their (biological) family, and although in their will they'd left everything to their partner; the family contested that will and won.

"That left their partner with nothing.

"I have a great relationship with my family, but that's why this is so important."

Mr Austin - a huge Star Wars fan - has already planned his Star Wars-themed wedding and had every intention of going ahead with it, regardless of the national poll results.

He and partner Chris will tie the knot on May 4, 2019.

Mr Austin hopes the appropriate legislation has passed the parliament by then.