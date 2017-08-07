POLL: 'Big Dal' emerges as serious contender for mayor's job

BIG DAL: Dallas Klass is now a serious contender in the Ipswich mayoral race.

ASIDE from a productive meeting between concerned members of the Ipswich community and candidates, there was another very interesting development to come as a result of yesterday's Queensland Community Alliance event.

Facing time limitations and wanting to keep their meeting to the point, the Alliance conducted some polling in order to cull the candidates down to the top four contenders.

Although the Alliance hasn't released the full results of the poll, what we do know is that ReachTEL conducted the polling and 1000 residents were involved.

But perhaps more interestingly, political newcomer Dallas Klass (aka Big Dal), finished somewhere among the top four.

He would have appeared at yesterday's meeting but was unable to attend, resulting in the Alliance inviting Gary Duffy to replace him.

I'll be the first to admit that I did not foresee Mr Klass being potentially among the top 4 but, having seen some indication of his potential, I'm even more excited about the mayoral race.

This could certainly throw a cat among the pigeons for the upcoming by-election, and we will watch with interest as more candidate forums are held this week.