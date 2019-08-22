Re-opened road heralds return of Rusty's Service Station

Rusty's Service Station builder John Fazackerley and owner Ross McPhee with Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald

AFTER about a month of closure, Niemeyer Road in Hatton Vale has reopened this morning.

The road, which intersects with the Warrego Highway, was closed so the road could be upgraded to allow truck access to Rusty's Service Station.

Petrol station owner Ross McPhee said truck access to Rusty's had been limited but was necessary to complete upgrades to the petrol station.

He said the road was now 'wider and stronger'.

Mr McPhee said he was happy with the upgrade and said it made things safer.

"It was not very good, like a hillbilly road, I suppose,” he said.

"The accesses onto the (Warrego) highway were considered unsafe so when we moved them (to Niemeyer Rd), we had to upgrade the road.”

The re-opening of the road heralded the petrol station re-opening, which could be as little as five weeks away.

"End of September we're hoping to re-open,” Mr McPhee said.

"We couldn't proceed until we did the road because we couldn't finish the service station until the road was done.”

Upgrades to Rusty's are set to cater to the trucking fraternity and travelling motorists.